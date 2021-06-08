Gazette all Health Ministry health clinics into vaccines administration centres (PPV) to make vaccination readily available, accessible and affordable for all Malaysians, particularly in rural areas, to swiftly and smoothly achieve herd immunity by 31.12.2021

DAP urges the PN government to act immediately by gazetting all Health Ministry Health Clinics into Vaccines Administration Centres (PPV) to make vaccination readily available, accessible and affordable for all Malaysians, particularly in rural areas, to swiftly and smoothly achieve herd immunity of 80% of the population by 31.12.2021. Currently, there are only 382 PPVs in the country, of which 11 are in Penang and 29 in Sabah. This is grossly insufficient for both states.

How can 382 PPVs effectively vaccinate 80% of the 32.75 million population in the country, including non-citizens? For this reason Malaysia’s National Immunisation Programme(PICK) is moving at snail pace with 2.4 million people receiving their first dose or 7.5% of the population; 1.13 million having the full 2 dose vaccination or 3.5% of the population.

PICK has been greatly hampered by PN government’s late booking of vaccines as well as delayed delivery, resulting in low vaccination rates. The small number of PPVs will not help to increase the vaccination rate as witnessed by the total daily doses administered on the first 6 days in June:-

6/6–>81,183 5/6–>72,480 4/6–>90,277 3/6–> 117,563 2/6–>105, 655 1/6–> 98,789

If the government continues at this rate of less than 100,000 doses daily, it is unlikely that Malaysia can achieve herd immunity by 31.12.2021. Turning health clinics into PPVs will also help to widen the reach and access of vaccination into the rural areas. Many living in the remote or rural areas especially for Sabah and Sarawak face logistic difficulties in getting to the PPVs located far from their homes.

As for Penang, the PN government’s projected completion of the vaccination in the state by September is unrealistic. Penang’s vaccination rate is the fourth lowest in the country at 8.14%, only higher than Sabah, Selangor and Johor. Journalists do not need to be reminded of the PN government’s broken promise that all media practitioners will receive vaccinations in May.

The only hope of achieving the September target of completing the vaccination by September would depend not only on the availability of supplies but also on increasing the number of PPVs from the current eleven PPVs in Penang. The lack of confidence and trust deficit that the PN government will ensure a swift and smooth delivery of vaccines, is probably the reason why both Selangor and Johor are looking at purchasing their own vaccines.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 8th June 2021