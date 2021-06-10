#kerajaangagal100 – why the bloated Muhyiddin Cabinet is the most irrelevant and inconsequential in Malaysian history?

In his apologia yesterday for the failed kakistocratic Muhyiddin government, the principal private secretary to the Prime Minister, Marzuki Mohamad, tried to explain why the National Operations Council (NOC), as proposed by some quarters, is not suitable in Malaysia’s current fight against Covid-19 and its efforts to revive the economy.

He claimed that there is at present “a working and functioning Cabinet” which convenes every Wednesday and many decisions are made not only related to the Covid-19 pandemic, but also in regards to the country’s administration, economic management, people’s welfare, finance, security, defence, education, international relations and other matters related to the overall governing of the country.

Yesterday, I had asked what was the use of the bloated Cabinet meeting every Wednesday when it did not have the political will or courage to take critical decisions affecting good governance and upholding the rule of law, and I had listed ten decisions which awaited urgent Cabinet decision yesterday.

Did the Cabinet take any decision on anyone of them?

The ten items were:

Make public the report on the collision between two LRT trains on the underground stretch between the KLCC and Kg Baru stations on May 24, 2021, leaving 166 passengers with minor injuries and 47 others needing hospital treatment? Explain why Malaysia has become one of the worst performing nations in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic; Reiterate topmost priority should be given to the Covid-19 pandemic and the national vaccination rollout to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 in Malaysia and overrule the Home Minister, Hamzah Zainuddin who wanted to launch raids and arrests of undocumented migrant which will drive them into hiding and refuse to co-operate with the national vaccination rollout. Announce an amnesty for all undocumented migrants to secure their trust and confidence to co-operate with the national vaccination rollout to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 in Malaysia. End the Covid-19 SOP flip-flops, U-turns, double-standards and frequent Ministerial dogfights whether Ismail-Amin or Hamzah-Khairy which have continued to undermine public trust and confidence in the government handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Announce the time-line for each state to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 and to accelerate and complete the national vaccination roll-out by Malaysia Day on September 16, 2021. Instruct the Home Affairs Minister to hold a public inquiry into every custodial death whether in police or prison custody, especially the cases of lorry-driver Umar Faruq Abdullah @ Hermananthan, security guard S. Sivabalan, A. Ganapathy and Surendran Shanker who died after being held at the Simpang Rengam prison. Respond positively to the call by the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ), Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) and National Union of Journalists (NUJM) alarmed by the frequent use of harassment tactics by the government towards the media. End the emergency declared on January 11, 2021 to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, as the emergency is not the solution to the Covid-19 pandemic but an aggravating factor in worsening the deficit in public trust and confidence in the government handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Convene Parliament immediately to firstly restore public trust and confidence in the government handling of the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and secondly, to spearhead a national mobilisation of Malaysians through a genuine “whole-of-society” strategy and approach in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and to accelerate the national vaccination rollout.

Will the Cabinet or respective Ministries respond or will this be another confirmation that the bloated Cabinet is the most irrelevant and inconsequential in Malaysian history?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (3) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 10th June 2021