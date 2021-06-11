The King sympathetic to automatic bank loan moratorium except top 20 and more financial aid to save jobs and businesses

At the heart of the economic crisis induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the PN government has clearly lost its way by choosing to listen more to banks than the rakyat. It is regrettable that the Ministry of Finance has decided to defer to banks to decide with the excuse that the government does not control banks. The PN government conveniently forgets that emergency powers can be exercised in the national interest during this period to compel the banks WITHOUT any cost to the government.

The Malaysian Employers Federation has expressed frustration that the current bank moratorium is not interest fee and wants banks to waive all interest and bank charges such as for rescheduling exercise and late interest payments. SME Association of Malaysia revealed that at least 50,000 SMEs may be out of business should the lockdown last for another four weeks. About 100,000 SME companies have ceased operations since the first Movement Control Order (MCO).

Banks are currently providing a targeted approach of financial assistance to customers who need it. According to the Association of Banks in Malaysia, data showed that as at March 26, 2021, financial institutions had received 1.6 million applications for such assistance, with an approval rate of 95%. These 1.5 million beneficiaries compare unfavourably with the previous 8 million companies and individuals who benefited from the automatic bank loan moratorium under the MCO 1.0.

Under the current moratorium for B40s, banks are not waiving interest but deferring loan payments by accruing interest resulting in higher cumulative loan payables at the end. In other words, banks do not lose out at all even if there is an automatic bank loan moratorium except the Top 20. Therefore, there is no need for the government to bear any cost to compensate the banking industry. The banking industry can also easily bear any cost incurred following healthy after tax profits of RM32.3 billion in 2019 and RM23 billion in 2020.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed admits that the M40 and businesses generally are more stressed and desperate following the refusal to extend automatic bank loan moratorium to the M40. He even acknowledged the difficulties faced by borrowers from the bureaucracy of applying for a loan moratorium from banks. The government has cleverly identified the problem without providing a solution. This is another indicator of a failed government.

During my audience with the King two days ago, I had brought up the financial plight faced by the ordinary rakyat needing government assistance to survive. The King was sympathetic to an automatic bank loan moratorium(except Top 20) without mentioning the period and more financial aid to save jobs and businesses.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 11th June 2021