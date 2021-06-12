IGP should hear from diverse voices to improve the police force

I welcome the initiative by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani to meet with MIC President Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran over the recent deaths in police custody. It is a step in the direction.

However, in the same spirit, the IGP should also meet with PH and Civil Society leaders to obtain diverse feedback and information concerning the grievances of families who have lost their loved ones in detention. After all, the IGP and MPs share similar stakeholders, who are the people of Malaysia.

There are MPs who have made request to meet with the IGP. It is hoped that a date of meeting would be given to us as soon as possible based on the principle of accountability and fairness.

A number of Malaysians have died while in police custody, and this problem affects all Malaysians since it relates to public accountability and transparency of a vital institution that in principle is geared to protect all communities.

The issue at stake is not merely about the cause of death of the detainees, it also relates to the credibility of the Police institution in relation to its professional norms, practices and procedures in dealing with suspects in detention.

For example, is there awareness on the principle of basic human rights among officers in charge of detainees? Since there is a trend of death among Indian detainees, are there certain inherent prejudices among officers towards Indian detainees, during execution of duties?

According to Basic Principles for the Treatment of Prisoners adopted and proclaimed by UN General Assembly resolution 45/111 of 14 December 1990:

All prisoners shall be treated with respect due to their inherent dignity and value as human beings. There shall be no discrimination on the grounds of race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

Based on these Universal principles we would want the IGP to consider our proposal of “Zero Deaths” in police custody as well the importance of training for police officers on basic human rights. These could be the first step in instilling trust among the people towards the police force.

We also hope there would be concrete steps in holding the Police Institution accountable by setting up the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

It is hoped there would be light at the end of the tunnel in addressing unexplained deaths of suspects in custody.

M Kula Segaran DAP National Vice Chairman & MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Saturday, 12th June 2021