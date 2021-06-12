Penang needs PSI to recover from the economic slowdown

I refer to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s statement yesterday on the Penang South Islands (PSI), which detailed how far the project has come since it was first mooted in 2015 as the funding model of the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).

We knew it as the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) then, but it was rebranded PSI for the Masterplan Design Competition that concluded last year. Detractors say the name change is an attempt to make the project more palatable. To me, the name is not as important as its purpose and benefits.

It has been historically proven that infrastructure investments stimulate the economy. To build something, you will give business to not just construction companies, but engineers, suppliers and other sectors of the local economy needed to sustain the project. This will in turn, stimulate the local economy that is still currently struggling to survive the failures of the PN Federal Government in fighting COVID-19.

Given our present situation, building PSR with private sector participation can also allow the Penang State Government to focus our finances on more urgent spending in our local battle against Covid-19. The construction activities will spur economic growth and create jobs that provide social security and stability to the people.

The reclamation of the first PSR island will generate 15,000 jobs, according to the Penang Infrastructure Corporation in a recent news report. The number of jobs will increase as the project progresses, benefitting many young graduates. Once the three islands are ready, PSR will be supporting over 300,000 jobs not just for us, but our children and grandchildren.

The project also has environmental benefits, although detractors only want us to see and believe that development projects can only cause harm to our surroundings. In this time and age, where technology makes many things possible, infrastructure can also be green, sustainable and resilient towards climate change.

The Chief Minister’s statement highlighted how PSR would be a green development by implementing low-carbon initiatives such as providing ample green spaces like parks and mangrove forests; an extensive network of bicycle lanes and pedestrian paths; and canals that promote water taxi services to limit the use of private vehicles. There are also plans for electric buses and trams.

With a target to cut carbon emission by 50% by 2030, even the new Green Tech Park on PSR that focuses on automation, Internet of Things, robotics, and artificial intelligence will be powered by 100% renewable energy. PSR will show us a different and cleaner way to manufacture, work and to live.

Someone recently laughed at PSR’s green mobility; the plan to put bicycles before cars; have LRT, electric trams and electric buses on the roads on the manmade islands; as well as introduce water taxis, calling them “nothing but a dream” that did not represent Penang’s present reality. He also mocked the PSR artists impressions as “imaginary visuals” and alluded them as misconceptions.

It is true they do not exist because we cannot find anything in Penang that resembles all of that now. But that is the point of pursuing PSR, is it not? To build that dream that will give us hope and ultimately, a better future for our children and their children. If we already have all that, we would already be better off now.

As a Penangite, I see PSR as a huge opportunity for Penang to further advance and maintain its competitiveness as an international investment destination. We will not be able to stay a top trading state by doing nothing. Through PSR, the State Government is also showing us its commitment to build Penang a better and greener future by creating new opportunities and better jobs.

Frankly, I am happy for the youths of tomorrow who will benefit from the fully developed PSR. When the reclamation begins, local fishermen in the south will start receiving their ex-gratia, boats, engines, and various other opportunities like jobs. A handful of fishermen already found jobs in the project and earn monthly salaries. That means some benefits have already been felt.

I am not writing this just because I am an elected backbencher here in Penang but because I sincerely feel Penang needs this project to recover from the economic slowdown.

Penang needs this booster. What we don’t need now are detractors who keep on putting us down and killing our hopes with their attempts to cancel PSR.

Lee Chun Kit SA for Pulau Tikus

Article by Lee Chun Kit in George Town on Saturday, 12th June 2021