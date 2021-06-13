If PN serious about reaching the targeted 150,000 daily doses Of COVID-19 vaccines to achieve herd immunity by 31 December, the existing 381 PPVs in the country must be increased by another 2,000

If PN is serious about reaching the targeted 150,000 daily doses of COVID-19 vaccines to achieve herd immunity by 31 December, the existing 381 Vaccines Administration Centres (PPV) must be increased by another 2,000 PPVs. Despite the daily target of 150,000 doses set by the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, only 124,618 and 133,804 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered throughout the nation on June 11 and 12 respectively.

As of 11 June, a total of 1.30 million Malaysians had been fully vaccinated, while 1.63 million individuals had received only one jab. Malaysia still has a long way to go to achieve herd immunity of 80% of Malaysia’s population of 32.72 million, requiring 26.18 million people to be vaccinated. To achieve herd immunity by 31 December, Khairy has set the target of 150,000 daily doses in June, 200,000 daily doses in July and 300,000 daily doses in August.

Apart from the problem of the ready supply of vaccines, one of the challenges that can cause the repeated failure of achieving the targeted 150,000 daily doses in June, 200,000 daily doses in July and 300,000 daily doses in August, is the small number of Vaccines Administration Centres (PPV). How can a mere 381 PPVs throughout the country get the job done for vaccination of 26.18 million Malaysians or an average total of nearly 70,000 Malaysians processed by each PPV? This is too onerous a burden placed on the existing 381 PPV.

There should be an increase of at least 2,000 more PPVs to the existing 381 throughout the country, so that each PPV can swiftly and smoothly process 10,000 Malaysians receiving vaccines during this critical period to achieve herd immunity. DAP urges the PN government to act immediately by gazetting all Health Ministry Health Clinics and suitable private clinics into PPVs to make vaccination readily available, accessible and affordable for all Malaysians, particularly in rural areas.

Turning health clinics and suitable private clinics into PPVs will also help to widen the reach and access of vaccination into the rural areas. Many living in the remote or rural areas especially for Sabah and Sarawak face logistical difficulties in getting to the PPVs located far from their homes.

The PN government cannot fail anymore by not meeting its targeted 150,000 daily doses of vaccines in June. Earlier, the PN government has abjectly failed to contain and check COVID-19 despite imposing an Emergency on January 12, resulting in record number of daily infections and deaths. This has panicked Malaysians into desperately seeking vaccines for themselves and their loved ones.

The second failure was the delay in booking procurement of the vaccines followed by the delayed delivery. The PN government cannot fail a third time by botching the smooth and swift process of vaccination. Not just the lives of Malaysians are at stake, and many lives could have been saved by the earlier arrival of vaccines, but the economic recession can also kill the financial livelihood of many more Malaysians.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 13th June 2021