Response statement on fishermen and fishing ground issues in the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) Project

I refer to the statement issued by the Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister II YB Dato Haji Che Abdullah Mat Nawi on 10 June 2021 titled “Penerusan Projek PSR di Pulau Pinang: Sikap ego DAP yang mengancam sumber perikanan dan alam sekitar” (PSR’s continuation in Penang: DAP’s egoism threatens fisheries resources and the environment). His statement was in response to mine on 9 June 2021 which stated the Penang State Government’s stand to proceed with PSR’s implementation.

YB Dato Che Abdullah described the project as a “disaster to Penang fishermen” and claimed that it would destroy the national fisheries sector. On behalf of the State Government, I wish to explain to help the people better understand the situation with the fisheries sector in the area, where we plan to build PSR.

We would like to assert here that we do not have to choose between PSR and safeguarding the fishermen and food security. We can do both because fishermen will still be able to fish when the reclamation begins.

PSR’s construction will only start with one island and the development will take about 20 years. During that period, fishermen will still have unobstructed access to the sea. Therefore, we disagree with the deputy minister that PSR will be a disaster to fishermen.

Another initiative under the PSR project is a 250m wide navigation channel that will provide fishermen 24-hour access to the sea, regardless of the tide. Presently, the fishermen must wait for high tide to go to sea.

The State Government will ensure mitigation measures will be implemented according to the 72 conditions stated in the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report by the Environmental Department. Ecology offset programmes that include mangrove planting, deployment of artificial reefs and fish aggregating devices, releases of fish and prawn fry, research funds and others will also be implemented.

These measures will ensure the reclamation proceeds in a controlled manner to prevent pollution. The offset programmes will help create new habitats for marine life and boost fish stock, which contributes towards the sustainability of the fisheries sector.

As mentioned before, fish landing in south Penang Island only contributed 4% to the whole state’s fish production in 2015, according to data from the Fisheries Department. In the national context, fish landing from this area only made up about 0.2%.

We would also like to stress here that the area that contributed 4% fish landing was not limited to only the PSR site. The whole fishing area for coastal fishermen in south Penang Island is much larger and farther from the earmarked reclamation site. This means the fishermen will still have a wide area for their fishing activities.

The State Government does not intend to belittle the contributions of fishermen from the south Penang Island fishermen units. They all contribute to the fisheries sector and the economy, as well as provide food for the people.

We appreciate the fishermen community and we want them to also progress together with PSR. Therefore, we are implementing the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) to ensure fishermen from the Permatang Tepi Laut, Sungai Batu, Teluk Kumbar, Gertak Sanggul, Batu Maung, Sri Jerjak, Teluk Tempoyak, Pulau Betong and Kuala Sungai Burung units will benefit from the project.

We have said many times that the SIMP offers fishermen in South Penang Island fishermen units ex-gratia payments; aid in form of boats and engines; and four new fishermen jetties in Permatang Tepi Laut, Sungai Batu, Teluk Kumbar and Gertak Sanggul. It also offers business and job opportunities; training, free tuition, scholarship, and education opportunities for young fishermen and fishermen children; housing initiatives; and others.

With all these measures, the State Government can make sure development and environmental preservation, as well as safeguarding fishermen’s welfare can all be achieved together. We should not be forced to make only one choice.

Through PSR, Penang will create new land for industrial, commercial and residential development; as well as create thousands of jobs. The fishermen community will benefit from the SIMP and improve their socioeconomic situation. Their children will benefit from education, training and job opportunities.

Without PSR, the fishermen will just remain as they are. Penang will lose the chance to develop and create jobs for its citizens and the future generation. The State Government hopes the people, including the deputy minister, can understand why PSR is important to Penang.

Chow Kon Yeow Penang Chief Minister

Media statement by Chow Kon Yeow in KOMTAR, George Town on Sunday, 13th June 2021