The DAP elected representatives continue to help in giving food aids to those in need despite being deprived of the Food Aid Allocation by the State GPS Government.

On 5 th June, the State Government announced the special allocation of RM250,000 for each constituency for those B40 families in need of food aids. However, unlike those in the GPS and the GPS-friendly independent ADUN, the Service Centres of the Opposition ADUNs were deprived of such allocations and the food packages purchased with the RM250,000 allocation.

Notwithstanding the despicable discrimination by the GPS Government even in such pandemic time, the DAP ADUNs continue to provide food aids to those in needs and those missed out from the system.

For that, the DAP ADUNs have each set aside 20% of their ADUN and MP salaries as Covid Assistance Fund for their constituencies’ need.

I have today, together with YB Violet, distributed some food aids to those families in real need of the food aids. The joy and show of gratitude of those who received our aids is the best reward and encouragement for us to continue our work.

Chong Chieng Jen MP for Stampin & SA for Kota Sentosa

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Sunday, 13th June 2021