3-Week interval between first and second dose of AZ vaccine against established international standards, causes confusion and fear

Over the weekend, I received numerous complaints and queries from public regarding the appointment of their second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine which is scheduled only 21 days from their first dose. This is clearly against the WHO standards. Therefore I urged the government to rectify the problem to allay public concerns.

Mr Chin*, 69, a retired civil servant from Batu Pahat received his first dose of AZ vaccine on June 7th at the PERSADA Convention Centre in Johor Bahru. A few days later when he logged on to his own vaccination page on the JKJAV portal, he was surprised to see that the second dose appointment has been fixed on the 28th June, merely 21 days after his first dose. However, the appointment page on his MYSEJAHTERA App does not show any date for second dose. (* not his real name) (see Photo 1)



The complaints I received (for example see attached Photo 2 and Photo 3) were all from those receiving their first AZ jab at PERSADA Johor Bahru, which is one of the eight venue involved in the second round of AZ vaccination programme starting from June 7. I believe these are not isolated cases. There could be some serious bug causing havoc to the centralized CITF vaccine appointment system, again. Should Mr Chin turn up for his second dose appointment on 28th June?



Worldwide the dose interval requirement for AZ vaccine has been set at a minimum of 4 weeks. Minister Khairy himself announced on May 4th that the interval will be 12 weeks after the first jab for Malaysia.

According to findings published on the Lancet, vaccine efficacy rises to as high as 81.3% when the first and second dose was administered 12 weeks apart. The efficacy drops to 55.1% when the dose interval was reduced to six weeks or less.

I have also checked the published guidelines by regulators of Australia, UK and indeed our own regulator, NPRA. All required the dose interval to be a minimum four weeks. Therefore when people found out from their own vaccination page on the JKJAV portal that the second dose is to be taken in 21 days, they rightly feel confused and concerned.

I call upon Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to address the matter immediately to allay public concerns. Is this not another failure of the now infamous centralised vaccine appointment system? Let me remind the Minister that many senior citizens struggle against the appointment system on a daily basis to get their appointment right. Many feel dejected and demoralised after their appointments ran into multiple problems. As elected representatives we do our best to help them navigate the maze of MySejahtera because we want everyone to come onboard and get them vaccinated.

Vaccines save lives, we simply cannot tolerate hiccups one after another.

Tan Hong Pin SA for Skudai

Media statement by Tan Hong Pin in Johor Bahru on Monday, 14th June 2021