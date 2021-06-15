#kerajaangagal112 – The Cabinet should decide tomorrow to collectively tender a national apology for causing at least 4,000 tragedies in mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in nearly 700,000 Covid-19 cases and 4,000 Covid-19 deaths

The United States, the worst nation in the Covid-19 pandemic in the last 18 months with a cumulative total of over 34 million Covid-19 cases, have greatly slashed its Covid19 numbers, and in the last three days, its daily increase of new Covid-19 cases were 11,061, 7,685 and 10,005 new Covid-19 cases respectively, wyghich represent a huge reduction of 96.4%, 97.5% and 96.7% respectively from the peak of daily increase of 305,073 new Covid-19 cases on January 8, 2021.

Even India, which in April and May had taken over from the United States as the worst nation in terms of the caseload of Covid-19 cases and deaths, have sharply reduced its daily increase of new Covid-19 cases, falling from the peak of daily increase of 414,433 new Covid-19 cases on May 6, 2021 to 81,005, 68,400 and 62,597 cases respectively in the last three days representing a sharp fall of 80.5%, 83.5% and 84.9% respectively from the daily peak on May 6.

What of Malaysia?

Our previous peak of daily increase of new Covid-19 cases was on January 30, 2021 when we had 5,728 new Covid-19 cases.

In the upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the last one month, we exceeded the January peak in 21 days and established a new peak on May 29 with a daily increase of 9,020 cases amidst warning that we could reach a daily increase of 13,000 Covid-19 cases.

In the last three days, our daily increase of new Covid-19 cases were 5,793, 5,304 and 4,949 cases respectively and daily increase of new Covid-19 deaths were 76, 64 and 60 respectively.

There was a sigh of relief when the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases dropped below 5,000 cases to 4,949 cases yesterday, forgetting that this is more than double the daily increase of 2,232 new Covid-19 cases on January 11 when the Emergency Proclamation was declared to fight to Covid-19 pandemic.

For almost a year, Malaysians shook our heads and felt superior to United States and the European states for their disastrous handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the months of December and January, when the United States totalled over 6.5 million cases and 6.2 million Covid-19 cases respectively.

In the past week, United Kingdom was struggling with single-digit and low double-digit Covid-19 fatality figures. There was even a day when there was zero death. When will Malaysia reach this stage?

Malaysia is in the glare of international publicity and the eye of the Covid-19 storm as the worst performing nation in the Covid-19 pandemic when previous worst performing nations were improving rapidly.

Malaysia must not lose heart but must be prepared to make a new start to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the government must admit its grave mistakes and must have the courage for a new start, which should begin with a collective Cabinet decision tomorrow to tender a national apology for causing at least 4,000 tragedies in mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in nearly 700,000 Covid-19 cases and 4,000 Covid-19 deaths.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 15th June 2021