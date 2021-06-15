Neither PH nor UMNO nor Bersatu will support the team of Hishammuddin and Mohamed Azmin Ali

The MCA-owned daily The Star has been self-indulgent writing about fake news on 14 June, with an opinion piece “Rumour-mongers going on overdrive”. Since it is owned by MCA, The Star is unlikely to fall foul of the Anti-Fake News Act passed under emergency powers, with a fine of as much as RM 100,000 and/or a three-year prison term.

The paper gave space to groundless rumours that Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein will be appointed as the Prime Minister replacing Muhyiddin Yassin. What is left unspoken is that Hishammuddin will never get majority support of MPs so long as he teams up with Mohamed Azmin Ali, purportedly his Deputy Prime Minister. Neither PH nor UMNO nor Bersatu will support the team of Hishammuddin and Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Azmin’s Lies On COVID-19 Death Toll

Azmin is seen as the prime mover of the treacherous Sheraton Move that overthrew an elected PH government to be replaced by those who lost in the 2018 general elections. Azmin has also attracted controversy for his infamous campaign speech during the Slim state by-election on 23 August 2020, stating that fortunately PN was in power because more Malaysians would have died from COVID-19 if PH was still the government.

Azmin obviously lied. On 23 August 2020, the cumulative death toll was 125 with 9,267 cases. As of 14 June 2021 the death toll has risen to 3,968 with a cumulative 662,457 cases. Since 23 August 2020, 3,843 more Malaysians have died from the PN government’s incompetent and mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, there is no apology nor remorse from Azmin for making such baseless and tasteless remarks.

I Am Honoured To Serve As Malaysia’s Finance Minister

Another favourite rumour mentioned in The Star was PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Prime Minister with both me and Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi as Deputy Prime Ministers. I have never announced any intention to seek the post of the Deputy Prime Minister. Even when PH won the 2018 general election, I have never sought the post and was honoured to be given the opportunity to serve as Malaysia’s Finance Minister.

Clearly this is a desperate attempt to divert attention away from the failed PN government gross mismanagement of the COVID-19, economic and political crisis by throwing “red meat” to the racists and religious extremists in the PN ruling parties. The opinion piece ended with the sentence, “Simply forward aje lah.”.

Unlike The Star, fake news should not be “forwarded” because it detracts from the national mission of winning the critical war against COVID-19 to save both lives and livelihood. Comment is free, but facts are sacred.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 15th June 2021