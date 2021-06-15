Complementary medical services should be allowed to operate in this total lockdown

I urge the National Security Council (MKN) to allow complementary medical services to operate during this current total lockdown. These services help alleviate some of the burden of our overloaded medical system. Many patients suffering from acute and chronic pain such as low back pain, neck pain, headache, slipped discs, scoliosis and chronic lower back pain, rely on chiropractic services for treatment. Many patients were in the middle of treatment when these medical services were suddenly deemed not essential and could not operate. 4 weeks of total lockdown without their usual complementary medical services treatment will cause regress and harm to the patients.

Complementary medical services are counted as frontliners by JKJAV and are part of the Ministry of Health regulations. Other special needs patients require special therapies too – this includes children with autism. We had dealt with this in the previous MCO. So why are they suddenly disallowed from operating under this current total lockdown, when previously they could operate? The PN Government’s SOPs need to be consistent. This is not our first MCO. No more confusion, please – these inconsistencies may cost our patients and industries dearly.

Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan MP for Segambut

Media statement by Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 15th June 2021