Barring all agricultural activities in Cameron Highlands during EMCO is an overkill

The government announced to put five areas in Kampung Raja, namely Sungai Ikan, Blue Valley, Taman Matahari Cerah, Taman Desa Corina and Kampung Baru Kampung Raja under an EMCO from June 14 to June 27. The SOPs for the EMCO area were only released in the evening on June 14.

Just as the rumours that were swirled around, the National Security Council (MKN) banned all agricultural activities in the five areas. Apart from that, even the agricultural activities and logistics in nearby areas such as Lojing Highlands and other areas in Cameron Highlands have been affected.

The government’s decision to place five areas under EMCO was solely because of an outbreak of Flora Blue Valley Cluster, which involved a total of 22 foreign workers in a flower farm who were tested positive. However, its consequence is that thousands of farms, which have the collective size of 2,000 hectares and contributed 60% of vegetable and fruit supply in Cameron Highlands, are all being placed under EMCO.

I can’t imagine the rationale that the MKN and Pusat Kawalan Operasi Bencana (PKOB) of Cameron Highlands came up with such absurd SOPs.

Among all, there are FIVE (5) major problems that the MKN, Ministry of Agriculture, and PKOB of Cameron Highlands should explain to the people:

1. Why Are Agricultural Activities Entirely Barred for 14 Days

All agricultural activities were barred once the MKN made the order, which was not in line with the rational and scientific spirits of any sound anti-pandemic policies. First, the agricultural sector in Cameron Highlands is not a labour-intensive industry. Besides, Cameron Highlands has a rather low population density because the distance from one farm to another is rather far, thus the lower risk of human-to-human transmission.

Earlier on, I proposed to the government to conduct mass testing in order to identify the patients and allow those who are tested negative to resume working. It is totally unnecessary to take an extremely drastic action, which is to ban all agricultural activities to carry out EMCO. Instead, the government can make Covid-19 testing compulsory for all logistics drivers and workers going in and out of the EMCO area. This will ensure that we can break the virus chain while minimizing the impact of EMCO measures against the supply chain of vegetables nationwide.

2. Why is Part of the Federal Road FT59 Blockaded

The Cameron Highlands District has only one main road, namely the 89.9-kilometres long FT59 road that stretches from Tapah, Perak to Blue Valley and connects all of the 8 small towns in Cameron Highlands. When the five areas in Kampung Raja, Cameron Highlands were placed under EMCO, the government blockaded part of the FT59 road from Blue Valley to Kampung Raja. This approach effectively blockaded one of the two ends of the road, thus preventing residents from other towns in Cameron Highlands from using the deferral road and causing inconvenience.

The MKN must therefore explain the rationale that the authorities blockaded the one and only road instead of targeting only the five specific areas that are placed under EMCO.

3. Why is Part of the Federal Road FT185 Blockaded?

Part of the federal road FT185, which connects Lojing Highlands to Simpang Pulai, has been blockaded as well under the EMCO. Lojing Highlands is located in the Gua Musang District of Kelantan, and many Cameron Highlands farmers have vegetable and flower farms in the agricultural area. Due to EMCO, Cameron Highlands’ farmers are barred from entering Lojing Highlands because they have to cross the Kampung Raja area. Vegetable trucks are also barred from crossing the area to go to Simpang Pulai. Moreover, many essential service providers, who go from Ipoh to Cameron Highlands and vice versa, are unsure if they can still use the only connecting road.

4. Why is the Entire Kampung Raja Agricultural Area Blockaded?

Given that only the cluster was identified in only one vegetable farm, why do the authorities bar all agricultural activities in the entire Kampung Raja area? In many places nationwide, when a cluster is found in a factory, the government will only impose EMCO to blockade the specific factory and not the entire industrial area. Isn’t it a double standard that the MKN imposes the one-size-fits-all approach on Cameron Highlands?

5. Why Are Farmers Not Allowed to Go to Lojing Highlands?

Although the EMCO is supposed to affect agricultural activities in Kampung Raja alone, the agricultural activities in Lojing Highlands, which have not recorded any positive cases, are also indirectly barred from operating. The government should explain why Cameron Highlands’ farmers are not allowed to go to Lojing Highlands for agricultural purposes. Why must the Lojing Highlands be dragged into the EMCO and sacrificed together? Isn’t it an act of overkill that brings about severe consequences?

The Ministry of Agriculture at the federal level and the PKOB of Cameron Highlands have to consider the unique economic features of Cameron Highlands agricultural sector and take into account the security of the food supply chain in order to formulate SOPs that applicable to the economic ecosystem of Cameron Highlands agriculture. The authorities must not come up with SOP behind closed doors to overcorrect the situation and bring about severe repercussions.

I call upon the MKN and the Ministry of Agriculture to re-examine the SOPs and seriously look into the imminent challenges in terms of the vegetable supply and food safety.

As they say, “Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater”. Do not strangle the Cameron Highlands’ agricultural sector and its farmers altogether just because we wish to kill the virus.

Chiong Yoke Kong DAPSY DEPUTY CHAIRMAN & SA FOR TANAH RATA

Media statement by Chiong Yoke Kong in Cameron Highlands on Tuesday, 15th June 2021