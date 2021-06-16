#kerajaangagal114 – Were MPs given priority for vaccination not to enable them to perform their constitutional role of check-and-balance of the Executive to ensure good governance but to provide the excuse for Ministers and Deputy Ministers to be vaccinated?

Under the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s National Recovery Plan, Parliament is scheduled to meet in September or October when the country enters Phase Three of the government’s Covid-19 exit plan, when there is an average of less than 2,000 Covid-19 cases daily, sufficient ICU capacity and up to 40 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Two questions come to mind: Firstly, were MPs given priority for vaccination not to enable them to perform their constitutional role to perform check-and-balance role of the Executive to ensure that there is good governance, effective and efficient government and the rule of law but to provide the excuse for Ministers and Deputy Ministers to be vaccinated?

If it is the latter, then it is the height of contempt for the people and we have a gaggle of Ministers who will never put national interests above personal interests, and nothing can be expected from this bloated Cabinet in the national interest.

Malaysians must save the country from the machinations of this gaggle of Ministers who are prepared to give Members of Parliament the “collateral benefit” of priority of vaccination so that questions would not be asked when Ministers also receive priority for vaccination.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Special Functions, Redzuan Md Yusof, had stated publicly that it is crucial to reconvene Parliament as soon as possible.

The Foreign Minister and a PM-aspirant, Hishammmudin Hussein, has said that Parliament should reconvene but it should not be used as a tool to gain political power.

But what is their use of the duo making these points in public if they are not prepared to convince the Cabinet to take a decision to convene Parliament immediately?

The second question is how the National Recovery Plan on Parliament convening in September or October during Phase Three square with the repeated stand of the powerful Home Minister, Hamzah Zainuddin, that Parliament will only reconvene after herd immunity is achieved – and herd immunity will not be achieved in the Third Phase of the Perikatan Nasional National Recovery Plan?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 16 June 2021