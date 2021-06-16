#kerajaangagal115 – Will Mahiaddin have to take a new oath of office before the Yang di Pertuan Agong to be Prime Minister of Malaysia and is he properly sworn in as Member of Parliament for Pagoh and Johore State Assemblyman for Gambir?

The Prime Minister’s chief private secretary Marzuki Mohamad’s memorandum to all civil servants to utilise the Prime Minister’s legal name, Mahiaddin Md Yasin for all government documents raises the question whether Muhyiddin also known as Mahiaddin needs to take a new oath of office before the Yang di Pertuan Agong to be Prime Minister of Malaysia.

It also raises the questions whether Muhyiddin also known as Mahiaddin had been properly sworn in as Member of Parliament for Pagoh and Johore State Assemblyman for Gambir.

May be the Attorney-General, Tan Sri Idrus Harun can clarify.

He should also clarify why corrective action was only taken some two-and-half months after the Shah Alam High Court quashed a prevention detention order signed by Muhyiddin using his name Muhyiddin when he was Home Minister.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (3) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 16th June 2021