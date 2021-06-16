Not a National Recovery Plan for COVID-19 pandemic but a National Political Ploy to prevent an immediate reconvening of Parliament

Prime Minister Mahiaddin Md Yasin’s four-phased National Recovery Plan for the Covid-19 pandemic is another symbol of the PN government’s appalling failure to deal with the myriad crisis facing the country. Instead of an exit plan for the nation out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahiaddin is only offering an array of guidelines on how to move from one phase to the other and the extent to which social and business sectors can reopen.

How do these guidelines help the country reduce the record number of deaths and daily infections that is making Malaysia one of the worst affected countries in the world? Despite RM 5 billion allocation, there is no mention of rushing the early delivery of vaccines or a swift and smooth vaccination process. Nor of any announcement that enlarges or enhances the 3Ts of mass testing, tracing of close contacts and treatment.

There is no National Recovery Plan at all. Mahiaddin should be reminded that by failing to plan, Mahiaddin is planning to fail. Malaysians are disappointed that there is no fresh financial aid package to save jobs, businesses and livelihoods. Where is the rent, wage and utility subsidies and business grants or the increase in welfare aid to RM1,000 to the poor and unemployed?

Based On The 3 Criteria, Parliament Should Reconvene Immediately.

It is obvious that Mahiaddin’s exit plan is designed to prevent the immediate reconvening of Parliament, especially following the King’s previous royal opinion that the Emergency does not prevent Parliament from meeting. Mahiaddin mentioned three criteria must be met to move from one phase to another, namely the number of daily Covid-19 cases, nationwide ICU capacity and the number of people who have been vaccinated (with two doses).

Critically Mahiaddin said that Parliament can only reopen under Phase 3, in September or October. Based on these three criteria, Parliament can reopen immediately and need not wait till October. There are currently no new daily COVID-19 cases amongst MPs, not a single MP is receiving treatment under ICU and all MPs have been vaccinated. So, what is stopping Parliament from reconvening immediately?

Clearly, Mahiaddin cannot risk a Parliamentary meeting that will only expose the loss of his parliamentary majority, whether in the form of defeat of government motions or bills. This is not a National Recovery Plan for COVID-19 but a National Political Ploy to prevent an immediate reconvening of Parliament.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 16th June 2021