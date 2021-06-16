Can we still trust the PN government to bring us out of this Covid crisis?

The third nationwide lockdown we are experiencing now is a direct result of the numerous blunders and missteps by the PN government in dealing with the country’s Covid-19 crisis. Thus, it is near absurd that Malaysians can still put their trust in this government to bring us out of the current disaster.

I first raised the issue that we urgently need a well though-off exit strategy to ease our country back to operation mode in stages in a press statement back in May 2020. We finally got one-page plan from the Prime Minister after more than one year later. So is the government sleeping on its job all these while?

In the past 15 months, all we have gotten from this PN government is a repeated cycles of MCO, CMCO and RMCO, plunging the country deep into economic and social disruption. After his disastrous and inept handling of the Covid-19 crisis in Malaysia, does the Prime Minister seriously still think that we can trust him to bring the nation out of this crisis with his National Recovery Plan? This is absolutely farcical.

Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin has just made a bold announcement yesterday that the government is ramping up all effort to ensure that Selangor will achieve 80% vaccination rate by September, nearly 8 times up from the current 10.26%. I would like to ask the government then what have they planned for Sabah? Sabah remains the worst performing state in the country in terms of vaccination registration as well as actual vaccination rate, which stand at 24.35% and 9.22% respectively as of 15 Jun 2021.

Based on this dismal figures, we can’t even progress to stage 3 of the recovery plan just announced by the PM, even if we vaccinate everyone who has registered so far! So what is Khairy Jamaluddin’s plan to tackle this? And why is our state government remains totally silence on such important issue? Or is Sabah being sidelined in the national scheme of thing again?

The government should consider doing away with the cumbersome registration process via the MySejahtera App immediately, and to accept walk-in for the vulnerable groups to receive their vaccination. At the same time, more vaccination centres need to be set up throughout the state to ramp up vaccination effort for all people in Sabah. Thousands of Sabahans who used to work in the tourism sector as tour guides, tour bus drivers, hospitality workers and aviation industry employees have lost their jobs due to prolonged closure of our borders. The government should train and recruit them for the setting up of the additional vaccination centres. And finally, the government needs to ensure that sufficient vaccines are delivered to Sabah when the scheduled 16 million doses arrive in Malaysia next month.

Only through this whole-of-society approach and commitment from the government, then we can ensure than we can be out of the wood in the shortest possible time.

Vivian Wong Shir Yee MP for Sandakan

Media statement by Vivian Wong Shir Yee in Sandakan on Wednesday, 16th June 2021