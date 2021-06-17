Government should seriously consider Bantuan Prihatin Electrik (BPE) 2.0

As we are approaching July, the government, specifically the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, should now be preparing for the determination of Imbalance-Cost-Past-Through (ICPT) under the Incentive-Based- Regulation (IBR) framework for the period of July to December 2021 [1].

As the country has gone into another movement control order (MCO) and according to the National Recovery Plan, schools will only be open earliest in September and reopening of economy in the end of the year. In another word, for most of the second half of 2021, many people will spend most of the time staying at home for work and education. One of the side effects of staying at home more is higher electricity bill.

Based on the decision made in the end of 2019 on ICPT mechanism for January to June 2020, Kumpulan Wang Industri Elektrik (KWIE) would have accumulated more than RM 1.5 billion by end of June 2020 – comprised of RM 200 million from existing KWIE, RM 594 million fuel surcharge from commercial and industrial consumers (fuel cost) and RM 774 million savings from IBR revenue adjustment (generation cost).

According to parliament reply end of last year, RM 700 million of KWIE was used to support BPE, which saw a discount of RM 77 per month to electricity users from April to Jun. As the global coal price continued to dip in second half of 2020 and taking into account the scheduled increase in piped gas price, global coal price recovery since Jan 2021, potential IBR generation-cost savings and only moderate ICPT rebate for the period of Jan to Jun 2021, it is estimated that there will still be a sizeable fund in KWIE. Additionally, before we left office, we managed to get commitment from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to pay for their 10-year outstanding debt to Akaun Amanah Bekalan Industri Elektrik (AAIBE) amounting to RM 100.7 million for AAIBE (peninsular) and RM 4.8 million for AAIBE (Sabah) by the end of 2020. It can also be used to cushion tariff impact.

We are living in an extraordinary time. KWIE and AAIBE savings were made for rainy days such as this. While it is important to manage users’ expectations on tariff based on fuel price, it is more important to help the ordinary people to get through this very difficult time. With that, I call upon the minister of energy and natural resources, Dr Shamsul Annuar Nasarah, to lead the team to exhaust all options in leveraging the fund in KWIE and AAIBE and if possible, with direct fund from Ministry of Finance, to design a comprehensive BPE 2.0 that will help B40 and M40 families as well as the struggling SMEs, without giving free ride (blanket rebate/discount) to industry that are making super profit at the time of pandemic such as glove manufacturing etc.

Yeo Bee Yin MP for Bakri

