DON’T DENY SELANGOR’S VACCINE, ALLOW ALL 750 CLINICS TO PARTICIPATE NOW

“The PPVs weren’t capable of managing bigger batches. So, we have decided to open more PPVs so that we can send more vaccines.”, Khairy said on the 9th of June. All the vaccination centres were set up by him throughout the nation, including in Selangor and now by saying that the Selangor PPVs were not able to manage bigger vaccination doses is a blunder on his side.

In his chase for bigger PPVs he had largely underestimated the amount of people to be vaccinated in Selangor, although all this data was already available to them on MySejahtera and the PPVs should have been planned accordingly.

However, what Khairy has failed to address is that 750 private clinics in Selangor have registered to participate in administering the vaccine doses. Despite a huge showing of interest from these clinics, on the JKJAV website, you can hardly see any private clinic name available. In fact, as of yesterday, 17th June, there was only 6 clinics listed!

Back in May, a month ago, we had a supply issue, but according to Khairy, we should be receiving millions of doses in June and July. We are already in the second half of June. Stop dwaddling and approve all these registered 750 clinics in selangor to administer as many doses as they can.

While Khairy can still pursue his mega PPV, there is no need to wait to set up larger PPVs before passing Selangor more vaccines. Recently, MMA spoke up about the red-tape of these GP’s getting involved, addressing it immediately and giving us our vaccines.

I have highlighted the concerns of Mega Vaccination Centres from day one, stop focusing on mega PPVs. Instead, give approval to these GPs who are willing to participate. Once these 750 applications have been approved, many more will come forward. This is also the way forward as these GPs will be located closer to people’s houses and they do not need to travel very far for their vaccines.

I strongly urge JKJAV to immediately approve all these 750 clinics in Selangor who have registered and also to approve any other private clinic or hospital who wishes to participate and allow them to administer as many doses as they are willing to iin a day. Do away with your excuses of not giving vaccines to Selangor because the PPVs that you set up are not capable of managing bigger doses.

RAJIV RISHYAKARAN SA For Bukit Gasing

Media Statement by Rajiv Rishyakaran on FRIDAY, 17 JUNE 2021, in Petaling Jaya