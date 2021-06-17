Food Aid Distribution

Today, DAP continues with the distribution of food aids to those affected by the MCO 3.0 Order.

Staying at a workshop compound at Hua Joo Park are a group of 7 families whose sole bread earners

are all daily-paid workers. Due to the MCO 3.0, they could not work and for them, NO WORK NO

PAY and immediately their family income stops.

As they are in dire need for food aids, I have today, together with my assistant, Michael Kong Feng

Nian, delivered some food aids to the families.

So far, they have yet to receive any food aid from the Welfare Department. We hope the Resident

Office and Welfare Department can expedite the food aids to those really in need.

Chong Chieng Jen MP FOR STAMPIN & SA FOR KOTA SENTOSA

Press Statement by Chong Chieng Jen on Jun 17, 2021 in Kuching