Food Aid Distribution

Today, DAP continues with the distribution of food aids to those affected by the MCO 3.0 Order.
Staying at a workshop compound at Hua Joo Park are a group of 7 families whose sole bread earners
are all daily-paid workers. Due to the MCO 3.0, they could not work and for them, NO WORK NO
PAY and immediately their family income stops.
As they are in dire need for food aids, I have today, together with my assistant, Michael Kong Feng
Nian, delivered some food aids to the families.
So far, they have yet to receive any food aid from the Welfare Department. We hope the Resident
Office and Welfare Department can expedite the food aids to those really in need.