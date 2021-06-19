PH Proposes Former Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming As The Opposition’s Representative On The Hybrid Parliament Special Committee.

Is the inaction and loud silence on PN’s proposal of a hybrid Parliament part of PN’s political ploy to delay the convening of Parliament as soon as possible? Ever since de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan mooted the idea to allow Parliament to convene half physically and half virtually, DAP had warned that the formation of the new hybrid Parliament should not be mutated into a rubber stamp Parliament by excluding Opposition MPs’ participation from the Hybrid Parliament Special Committee.

Dewan Negara President Rais Yatim revealed that the committee’s members include the Dewan Negara President, Dewan Rakyat Speaker, a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Dewan Negara Deputy President, both Deputy Speakers of the Dewan Rakyat, and Parliament’s chief administrator. The Opposition Leader or his representative is not included. Neither is there any involvement by the Parliament Standing Order Committee, established under Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders 78, to determine any amendments to the Standing Orders.

Together with Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim, I had engaged with the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun emphasizing that Opposition MPs are as much part of the legislative branch of the Federal Constitution as government MPs. The exclusion of Opposition representation from the Hybrid Parliament Special Committee on the shape, procedures and format of the hybrid Parliament is a dangerous precedent that violates not only Parliamentary convention but is also an abuse of power that erodes the fundamental basis of Parliament as a fountain of democracy.

Former Deputy Speaker and MP for Teluk Intan Nga Kor Ming is the PH representative in the Hybrid Parliament Special Committee. I had written to Azhar on 9 June that Opposition MPs play their key role in ensuring a functioning Parliament as a check and balance on government through legislative scrutiny and government oversight.(see letter attached). PH is still awaiting a response from Azhar.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Press Statement By DAP Secretary-General And MP For Bagan Lim Guan Eng In Kuala Lumpur On 19.6.2021.