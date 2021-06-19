Where has the 60 million 1 kg poly pack of monthly subsidised cooking oil gone? —— Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Must Do A Thorough Study On the Leakages in the Cooking Oil Subsidy System (COSS)

The government has been subsidising 60 million 1 kg cooking oil in the form of poly pack per month under the Cooking Oil Subsidies Scheme (COSS) when Crude Palm Oil (CPO) price reaches RM2,250 per metric tonne. Each poly pack is sold at RM2.50. This is the subsidies scheme to help the poor under B40 category.

If we divide 60 million poly pack of cooking oil by 35 million population in Malaysia (32 million Malaysian citizens and 3 millions migrant workers), each resident in Malaysia should receive 1.7 kg of subsidised cooking oil at the price of RM2.50 per month.

MPOB has repeatedly stated that the quality of the 1kg poly pack of subsidised cooking oil is as good as the bottled cooking oil as it has met the quality set by Standard Malaysia.

According to the study of the World Health Organisation (WHO), each person should consume 20kg cooking oil per year or 1.66kg cooking oil per month. This means the 1.7kg subsidised cooking oil in Malaysia is enough to be given to all Malaysian people, including migrant workers.

The problem now is, many people under the B40 group are unable to purchase the subsidised cooking oil in sundry shops and supermarkets, and they are forced to buy cooking oil of 2kg and above with the higher price.

The increase of cooking oil price resulted by the hike of CPO price has become an issue among the consumers. Many people have asked the government to increase the subsidy for the locally produced cooking oil.

However, if the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry doesn’t find ways to stop the leakages in COSS before it introduces new policy on subsidies, the leakages will continue and the subsidies of the government would not reach the people in the B40 category, but it will cause further wastage of the limited government resources.

Teresa Kok MP for Seputeh

Press statement by Teresa Kok On 19 June 2021 in Kuala Lumpur.