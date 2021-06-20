#Kerajaangagal124 – Attorney-General Idris Harun should resign if he could not convince the Prime Minister to avoid a constitutional crisis and co-operate with the Yang di Pertuan Agong and the Rulers to convene Parliament before August 1 to win the war against Covid-19 pandemic

The Attorney-General Tan Sri Idris Harun should resign if he could not convince the Prime Minister to avoid a constitutional crisis and co-operate with the Yang di Pertuan Agong and the Rulers and convene Parliament before August 1 to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parliament is required by the Constitution to meet once in six months. As the last Parliamentary meeting was on Dec. 17, Parliament must meet by June 17, 2021.

This was however suspended by the Proclamation of Emergency on January 11, 2021 to combat the war against Covid-19 pandemic.

If the emergency is ended on August 1, then Parliament should meet on August 2, 2021.

If emergency is extended on August 1, this would be clearly against the wishes of the Yang di Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers special meeting on Wednesday, June 16, which had arrived at two conclusions: firstly, that Parliament and the various State Assemblies should meet as soon as possible; and secondly, there us need for the emergency to be extended on August 1.

The means we are about to 41 days to an unprecedented and full-blown constitutional crisis on August 2 if emergency is extended.

Malaysians do not want a constitutional crisis but a single-minded national effort to win the war against Covid-19 pandemic as more than 4,000 people in Malaysia have died from the coronavirus.

Already, the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has very little credibility and legitimacy as head of government.

If he goes against wishes of the Yang di Pertuan Agong, the Rulers and the Malaysian people by insisting on a constitutional crisis instead of focussing single-mindedly on winning the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, he would end up with little credibility and legitimacy left.

The Attorney-General is the chief legal adviser of the Prime Minister.

If the Attorney-General cannot convince the Prime Minister to avoid a constitutional crisis and to co-operate with the Yang di Pertuan Agong and the Rulers to convene Parliament before August 1 to win the war against Covid-19 pandemic, he should resign from his office.

Lim Kit Siang MP for Iskandar Puteri

Media Conference Statement by Lim Kit Siang after visiting the Skudaik PPV on Sunday, 20th June 2021