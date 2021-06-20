DBKL’s effort to solicit public feedback during a total lockdown

I refer to my tweet and the response given by DBKL on 18 June 2021 concerning the proposed development of 2 blocks of Residensi Wilayah apartments (810 units) on Lot 2562, Segambut, Mukim Batu, Kuala Lumpur. This proposed affordable housing project development is seeking for a change to 1000 occupants per acre. Pursuant to planning rules, surrounding land owners can submit their views concerning this application.

The nation has been placed under a total lockdown since 1 June 2021. On twitter, I had questioned DBKL and the FT Minister on the timing of this process. DBKL responded by informing me that they had placed 2 advertisements in local newspapers from 6-8 June 2021 and also erected a notice board at the site. They are inviting public feedback from surrounding land owners by 21 June 2021. DBKL also failed to name the applicant for this proposed development in their media response to me (although Residensi Wilayah is being promoted by the FT Ministry on their website). The residents are very concerned about the threatening impact of such a significant change in their neighbourhood with no traffic and congestion solutions by DBKL in recent years.

In this total lockdown, the Perikatan Nasional Government has significantly reduced their servicing hours in government offices, the people have been given delayed appointments for various counter services, businesses are ordered to shut, complementary health services are not allowed to operate yet this PN Government saw it fit to begin the process of seeking public feedback for such a massive development while residents are being locked in. For any meaningful participation of local communities, trust, sufficient information and fair opportunity to respond are basic requirements of a public engagement by the Local Authority. This alleged act of making mischief while residents are physically hindered is disrespectful to ratepayers.

As the Member of Parliament for Segambut, I am urging DBKL to immediately suspend this process until the nation is no longer placed under any Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional MCO (CMCO) or Recovery MCO (RMCO). DBKL must not be pulling the rug from under our feet this way.

Hannah Yeoh MP FOR SEGAMBUT

