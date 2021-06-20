Press Statement By DAP Secretary-General And MP For Bagan Lim Guan Eng On 20.6.2021.

The recent statements by Dewan Negara President Rais Yatim and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang provide a study of contrasts underlying the principal narrative of a besieged PN government riven by internal squabbling and disunity from within as well as losing the public confidence and trust of all stratums of society externally. The PN government’s disastrous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the slow vaccination process and the economic recession has resulted not only in loss of lives but also financial hardship on the rakyat who lost their jobs, businesses, and economic livelihood.

An imposition of emergency rule to fight COVID-19 on January 12, but misused to prohibit Parliament from convening, has dramatically failed to prevent the record number of infections and deaths. Despite the King’s command that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible, the PN government insists otherwise, in that Parliament shall only be allowed to convene in September or October.

Rais , who is the Negeri Sembilan Bersatu chief, contradicted Bersatu’s official position instead, stating that the Emergency Ordinance 2021 gives the King complete authority to recall Parliament. Rais, cited Section 14(1)(b) of the Emergency Ordinance: “Parliament must be called, prorogued or dissolved at a date deemed appropriate by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong”.

As for Hadi, realising that PN has lost its parliamentary majority and any shred of political legitimacy to rule as a government following the King’s command, is playing the race and extremist religious card. Hadi warned voters against PH’s return to power by claiming that PH revealed its “extreme attitude” towards Islam and its leaders. Hadi clearly lied when during PH’s administration the King did not call up all leaders of political parties for consultation unlike the present situation.

The fact that even Bersatu leaders cannot even adopt a common narrative shows how divided PN is. Relying on lies based on race and religion is extremist and exposes the sheer desperation by PAS to exploit whatever means possible to restore the trust deficit between the government and the voters.

Prime Minister Mahiaddin Md Yasin should not precipitate a constitutional crisis by subverting the royal decree from the King and State Rulers to convene Parliament as soon as possible, through delays and meaningless professions of “taken note”. No mention was made by the Prime Minister after taking note of the Royal decree, as to how the government will engage in follow-up measures based on the Federal Constitution and laws of the country. Mahiaddin should not act irresponsibly to risk a constitutional crisis with the Rulers merely to avoid convening Parliament as soon as possible.

Lim Guan Eng DAP Secretary-General And MP For Bagan

