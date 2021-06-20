Cut CEO pay to maintain profitability, not axe jobs during pandemic

Business falling prey to loss of business, which in turn resulting in job losses maybe normal under the current climate; but many bank employees are facing the axe whilst their employers are recording profits and their CEOs paid millions in Salary and bonuses.

A recent report by consultancy firm Roland Berger said that estimation of 567 closures of bank branches in Malaysia within the decade. This followed suit by one of the largest banks in Malaysia announcing that it will be shutting down 13 of its branches nationwide by end of 2021.

Another local bank has closed down 6 branches thus far with another 6 more planned within the next 2 months. While profits for year 2020 were reported in the billions, branches and retrenchments were not spared to further cut on cost for the sake of profit even under the healthcare, economic and political triple crisis that our nation is facing.

National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) had issued a statement earlier, protesting that banks are downsizing under “grossly unfair terms” as voluntary separation scheme (VSS) and mutual separation scheme (MSS) were carried out that could affect more than 600 employees.

Despite pleas were made to both Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Human Resource Ministry, all seem to have fallen on deaf ears. It would seem that axes either already have or are inevitably going to fall on the future security and livelihoods of hundreds and maybe thousands of bank staff. To some, this may just be an inconvenient closure of their local bank branch, but those truly affected are the ones being laid off. Many were already B40, others who were likely already teetering on the borders of the B40 and M40; Now they have just been given an express ticket to B40.

It is even more sickening, when CEOs of many banks are still raking in millions of Ringgit in annual remunerations, topping their own record for the previous year (figure 1). Some are even getting incentives linked directly to ‘lowering of overheads’ acheived from VSS, MSS and straight up redundancies.

In other words, CEOs are getting paid to create more unemployment; How can this be allowed? Wouldn’t it make more sense to cut the pay of CEOs and those on extortionately high pay, than to cull jobs?

The stewardship -or lack thereof- of the failed Perikatan Nasional government, have unequivocally failed in containing the pandemic. As if the economic shutdown and the government’s tepid interventionary fiscal responses that have left many a working class Malaysians hung high and dry was not enough, allowing banks to take such heinous and cruel options to even further benefit bankers and their shareholders is nothing less than sacrificing already injured preys to gift an all powerful predator.

What happened to the Prime Minister’s commitment that workers’ welfare will be taken care of and no lay offs allowed after introducing the Wage Subsidy Programme? Or was it yet another lip service talking point that was paid to cover up the government’s blindness and failure to see the sufferings of ordinary Malaysians down here at the pits?

The argument that the government has no legal power to intervene with private banks’ decision to downsize is simply not acceptable; and all bank branch closures must first obtain the approval of Bank Negara Malaysia. After all, the government proclaimed a State of emergency to centralise and turbocharge executive powers, under the pretense that the power needs to be wielded to handle precisely issues like this.

With the continually maturing technology of e-banking and the continuing growth of bank users’ prevalence to go digital, banks should be cross training and skilling existing employees to transition towards meeting future service demands. Axing staff in the name of business efficiency and profitability, especially during these times is both inhumane and unscrupulous. I urge that the government to come up with a proper and better plan to immediately intervene.

It is sad that this government has once again proven that their priorities lie on the protection of banks to continue reaping profits, and not on the protection of workers and ordinary Malaysians.

Howard Lee Chuan How DAPSY NATIONAL CHIEF & SA FOR PASIR PINJI

Press statement by Howard Lee Chuan How in Ipoh on Sunday, 20th June 2021