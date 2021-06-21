#kerajaangagal126 – It is not enough for Muhyiddin to promise to involve the Opposition in studying the reconvening of Parliament and whether it should be hybrid Parliament form, but he must give a commitment to convene Parliament before August 1 to demonstrate that the Executive is not sabotaging the hopes of the Yang di Pertuan Agong and the Rulers to win the war against Covid-19 pandemic

It is not enough for the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to promise to involve the Opposition in the study of the reconvening of Parliament and whether it should be held in hybrid Parliament mode, but he must give a commitment to convene Parliament before August 1 to assure the nation that the Executive is not sabotaging the hopes of the Yang di Pertuan Agong and the Rulers to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s undertaking will be meaningless if Parliament is only convened in September or October under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan, subject to three conditions: an average of less than 2,000 Covid-19 cases daily, sufficient ICU capacity and up to 40 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

What if one of these three conditions are not met, is Parliament to be suspended indefinitely?

The learned President of the Senate, Rais Yatim, has gone even further. He said that the Emergency Ordinance 2021 gives the king authority to recall Parliament.

There is nothing for the Members Parliament, whether from the government or the opposition, to “evaluate” whether Parliament should meet before August 1, as Parliament is required to meet once in six months, the last date Parliament met being Dec. 17, 2020 although this had been unconstitutionally suspended by the current emergency.

It is unfortunate that the Senate President seems to be more vocal and articulate on the rights and privileges of Parliament than the Speaker of Parliament – which is the first time in the nation’s 64-year history and most uncommon in Commonwealth parliamentary practices.

I call on the Speaker of Parliament to represent the MPs to the Executive and not represent the Executive in Parliament.

Why is the Prime Minister shy in giving a commitment to convene Parliament before August 1?

Lim Kit Siang MP for Iskandar Puteri

Media Statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Monday, June 21, 2021