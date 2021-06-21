Respond to AZ-Vaccine 3 Weeks Interval, Government Should Hire More People To Answer JKJAV Hotline

On 14th June, I exposed the dillema faced by retired civil servant Mr Chin (68) and several other Johoreans who found out from the JKJAV portal that their second dose of Astra Zeneca vaccination date has been fixed only 21-days from his first dose. After the news broke more people contacted me to complain about the same problem. I was informed that the complaints have been dealt with. The screenshot of vaccine appointment for Mr Chin in the JKJAV portal before (14th June) and after (20th June) was shown below. To those who have received their first dose of AZ vaccine since June 7, I urge them to check the vaccination page on your MySejahtera App as well as the JKJAV web portal (www.vaksincovid.gov.my/semak/en/) to ensure that the particulars are correct. The World Health Organisation (WHO), the respective regulator of Australia and UK government, as well as our own regulator in Malaysia the NPRA – all specified the dose interval to be a minimum 4-week for AZ Covid vaccine. Scientific studies have found that the vaccine to be most effective when the second dose is administered close to 12 weeks after the first. Perhaps to save himself from embarrassment Minister Khairy Jamaluddin did not respond to the complaint publicly. Neither did he deny the existence of the cases exposed by me last week. Now that the “AZ 3-week interval cock-up” is fixed, I reiterate my call for CITF to fundamentally rectify the flawed centralised vaccine appointment system as it is still causing confusion and inconvenience to both the vaccine recipients as well as to the healthcare workers on a daily basis. Ample evidence suggests that information pushed to individuals on the MySejahtera App is not always in sync with the information retrieved from the JKJAV portal. When the affected individuals call the 24-hour hotline (1800-888-828) to redress the situation, chances of their calls being answered are harder than striking a jackpot lottery. Until the ‘smart’ IT system can be fixed totally, can we hire more people to answer the JKJAV hotline so that at least part of the problems can be resolved in a timely manner?

AFTER: 20 June 2021



BEFORE: 14 June 2021



Tan Hong Pin SA for Skudai

Media Statement by Skudai Tan Hong Pin in Johor on Monday, Jun 21, 2021: