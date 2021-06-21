#kerajaangagal128 – A day of national shame when the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia exceeds that of the United States of America

It is a day of national shame when the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia exceeds that of the United States of America.

Yesterday, Malaysia had an increase of 5,923 new Covid-19 cases, while the United States of America, the world’s worst performing state with a cumulative total of 34.4 million cases and 617,166 Covid-19 deaths, had an increase of 4,422 new Covid-19 cases – some 1,500 cases less than Malaysia.

For many months, Malaysians had been laughing at the United States for its atrocious handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially under the presidency of

Donald Trump.

Now we have become the laughing stock of the world, as we have suddenly catapulted to become one of the worst performing nations in the world in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, while nations like the United States and the European nations have made the transition to better performing nations in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the United States reached its peak of daily increase of new Covid-19 cases on January 30, 2021 it had 305,067 new cases. Malaysia on that day had 2,643 cases.

Yesterday, the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases in the United States dropped drastically by 98.5% from the peak of 205,067 cases to 4,422 cases while we in Malaysia increased from 2,643 new cases on that day to 5,923 new cases – an increase of 224%!

Yet we have leaders who claim that the emergency declared on January 11, 2021 to combat the Covid-19 pandemic is a success.

We cannot have people at the helm who refuses to admit the truth, that we are losing the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and we need a superhuman effort to turn the tides of defeat to victory to win the war against Covid-19 pandemic.

What we need now is a new war mode and mentality, restoring public trust and confidence in the handling of the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and uniting Malaysians regardless of race, religion, region or politics, in a single-minded focus in the next one or two years to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is why there is an urgent need for a political moratorium to put aside all political differences and let the best and brightest of Malaysians to step forward to win the war against Covid-19 pandemic.

Lim Kit Siang MP for Iskandar Puteri

Media Statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, June 21, 2021