PSR JV PROJECT IS A RESULT OF COLLECTIVE DECISION THROUGH EXCO MEETINGS AND NOT JUST BY ONE PARTY

The Penang State Government hereby affirms that the joint venture (JV) to implement the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) Project for Island A was achieved based on the decision of the Penang State Executive Council (EXCO) comprising Executive Council Members on 24 March 2021.

This collective decision thus proves and completely refutes the statements issued by certain irresponsible parties who made allegations that the JV decision was reached based on the agreement of one party only.

This is a very irresponsible allegation and one which truly belittles the decisions of the EXCO meeting reached earlier. In fact, the State Government should have acted against those who released such statements with these allegations.

Those who spread this false news are not only irresponsible but also have a malicious intent to give the impression that the Penang State Government is divided. They also seem to be thwarting the state’s development plans to benefit the people for their own personal interests.

The decision to have a JV for the implementation of Island A was the State Government’s long-term development plan to expand the industry; creating job opportunities; to improve our standards of living and climate resilience; and to assist the state’s recovery efforts in saving our economy which has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

TEH LAI HENG POLITICAL SECRETARY TO THE CHIEF MINISTER

MEDIA STATEMENT BY TEH LAI HENG ON 22 JUNE 2021 AT KOMTAR, GEORGE TOWN