Vaccination Is Still The Solution To The COVID-19 Pandemic.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin should not sow mass confusion by stating that he was now avoiding the term “herd immunity”, when this is the PN government’s main policy and target of the National Immunisation Programme(PICK), which cost the public RM5 billion. Khairy said he now preferred to use the term “immunise”, and recognised that vaccines were not a guaranteed solution to the pandemic.

DAP is shocked that Khairy is saying that vaccination is not the guaranteed solution to the COVID-19 pandemic when that is the prevailing goal globally. Many countries have reopened due to the success of their immunisation programme to the extent that we can see football stadiums filled with people enjoying the UEFA 2020 Euro football championships. In contrast Malaysia is under total lockdown. Clearly, vaccination is still the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PN government had been severely criticised for being lackadaisical in booking and procuring vaccines resulting in the delay in the delivery. In response, Khairy had blamed Western countries for hoarding vaccine supplies for the PN government’s inability to procure vaccines swiftly. However, such problems do not appear to affect both Singapore and Indonesia.

Is Khairy now telling Malaysians that we may be spending RM5 billion for nothing to achieve the target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the country to achieve “herd immunity” against Covid-19 by 31 December 2021? Lest we forget, PN was severely criticised for misusing emergency powers to amend the National Trust Fund Act without the approval of Parliament to appropriate RM5 billion for PICK.

Khairy should publicly clarify his remarks in a webinar organised by the Oxford & Cambridge Alumni Network Malaysia on 16 June that herd immunity is not the solution. Compounding the policy confusion on herd immunity, Prime Minister Mahiaddin Md Yasin continued to use the term a few days ago. So has the PN government flip-flopped again on whether they have abandoned herd immunity?

Allow Malaysians To Pay Administrative Cost Of RM45 Per Dose To Secure Free Vaccines Like Companies Under The PIKAS Initiative.

Khairy had boldly owned up to his mistake to open vaccine registrations to all Malaysians, young and old, despite the priority to vaccinate the elderly in the first phase. Khairy admitted that Malaysia should have learnt from the United Kingdom or Singapore, which opened vaccine registrations in stages according to age groups, resulting in lower death tolls amongst the high-risk elderly age groups.

Khairy should also address public concerns that Malaysians who are able to afford, cannot pay administrative costs to secure free vaccines similar to companies paying up for participating in the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas) initiative under the Ministry of International Trade And Industry(MITI). If companies can pay for administrative costs of up to RM45 per dose to obtain free vaccines for their workers, including foreign workers, why not allow Malaysians the same facilitation to pay to procure such free vaccines?

Lim Guan Eng DAP Secretary-General And MP For Bagan

Press Statement By Lim Guan Eng In Kuala Lumpur On 22.6.2021.