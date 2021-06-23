Allegations implicating the independence of our Judiciary, the legal profession and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) must not be swept under the carpet

We refer to news reports on alleged interference with the judiciary involving two senior lawyers and that police reports have been lodged by the parties involved. An independent Judiciary is central to our democracy and the functioning of our society. An independent Judiciary stands between the people and the Executive as a fort against abuse of power by the latter. The legal profession, on the other hand, is a noble and credible profession.

Not too long ago, the former IGP also alleged interference by the Executive in the course of his work. This was made public just before his retirement. Allegations implicating the independence of our Judiciary, the legal profession and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) must not be taken lightly. We call upon the Home Ministry to quickly investigate the police reports lodged. Speedy and thorough investigations must be conducted on the above and the findings be made public. Malaysians deserve to know and these 3 important institutions’ rightful standing must be preserved and protected.

Darell Leiking MP For Penampang

Hannah Yeoh MP Segambut

Jointly issued by Darell Leiking and Hannah Yeoh dated 23 June 2021