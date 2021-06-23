The PN Government Must Explain What Happened To The More Than 5 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped By European Union(EU) To Malaysia.

The European Union (EU) has not only made a stunning denial of allegations by the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), Khairy Jamaluddin, that EU was hoarding Covid-19 vaccines, but also revealed that the EU had approved the export of more than five million doses of vaccines to help Malaysia accelerate the PICK. If the EU did not hoard the vaccines as claimed by Khairy, this gives rise to the important question as to what happened to the 5 million doses and how they were given and applied to Malaysians.

EU Ambassador to Malaysia Michalis Rokas simply dismissed Khairy’s claims as baseless because the EU had as of June 15, shipped a total of 4.87 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 560,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Malaysia. Rokas added that the exports of the more than 5 million doses to Malaysia were approved instantly, within two to three days.

Clearly, the PN Government is blaming everyone except themselves for the botched National Immunisation Programme (PICK), the gross mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis. The PN government is highly irresponsible and incompetent in consistently pushing the narrative that the COVID-19 health crisis, economic and political crisis has nothing to do with them.

The failure to implement consistent application of Movement Control Order(MCO) SOPs, expediting the approval of vaccines and swift rollout of PICK is the sole responsibility of the PN government. And yet the people and bureaucracy has been blamed for the PN government’s abysmal failure.

PN should boldly admit that double-standards in enforcement between VIPs and the ordinary rakyat as well as repeated U-turns in the compliance of MCO’s SOPs have resulted in record daily infections and death toll. The policy flip-flops between Ministries on the economy and which business can or cannot operate during the MCO total lockdown is devastating to businesses. The failure to rely on science and data through an effective and efficient Find-Test-Trace-Isolate-Support (FTTIS) strategy as recommended by World Health Organisation, as well as rapid vaccination has contributed towards the record infections and death toll.

The civil service was also being made the scapegoat for the snail-pace approval of vaccines and slow rollout of PICK, when it was the government leaders that failed to procure the vaccines early resulting in delivery delays. And the latest to be blamed is the EU who has rebutted with facts and figures that the allegations are baseless. If this is the best that PN can do, then there is every reason for the public loss of confidence and trust deficit.

Lim Guan Eng DAP Secretary-General And MP For Bagan

Press Statement By Lim Guan Eng In Kuala Lumpur On 23.6.2021.