A RCI must be set up to investigate independence of Judiciary after allegations that court decision could be fixed have surfaced

Allegations that court decisions could be fixed means the independence of our Judiciary and legal profession are at stake.

Therefore it is a high priority for a thorough, transparent investigation to be carried out, hence why a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) should be set up.

Allegations that text messages sent to a foreign client with one stating “the path is covered till the CJ” is a bombshell and cannot be taken lightly.

If true, this is a violation of the constitution of our nation and the independence of our judiciary.

If our judiciary is indeed compromised, it will severely affect our foreign direct investments (FDI), which we are very dependent on. Therefore to bring back confidence in our judiciary to Malaysians and also foreign investors, a RCI is necessary.

There should be no compromises when it comes to our judiciary.

M Kula Segaran DAP National Vice Chairman & MP for Ipoh Barat

Press Statement by M. Kula Segaran in Ipoh on 23rd June 2021