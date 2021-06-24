Penangites will “repay” PN and Wee Ka Siong for their contribution in terminating the iconic Penang ferry service that no longer transport vehicles

Ever since PN took over in March 2020, Penang has not enjoyed a single benefit but instead seen its development projects previously approved by the PH government, ruthlessly scrapped one after the other. The billion ringgit loan guarantee for the Light Rail Transit(LRT) project was revoked followed by the RM100 million funding for the Penang cable car project in Penang Hill. And then the iconic Penang ferry service was terminated on 31 December 2020.

The Penang Port Commission revealed that 5 of the iconic ferries will be given 10 year leases to be converted into a floating museum, two into restaurants and the remaining two for pleasure cruises. An additional sixth ferry was given to the Penang state government. The question remains that if two of the ferries can be converted for pleasure cruises, why can’t the Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong save the Penang ferry service by allowing at least four of the iconic ferries to continue operating, to transport vehicles and passengers?

When I was Finance Minister, I had stipulated the condition that the iconic ferry service be continued in exchange for granting RM30 million cash grant to Penang Port Sdn Bhd(PPSB) to run the iconic ferries and catamarans. Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul bin Tengku Abdul Aziz in Parliament on 17 December 2020 confirmed that I had given the condition to PPSB in writing.

Unfortunately, this condition was overturned by Wee when he took over the Transport Ministry. Wee cannot claim that the five iconic Penang ferries will continue to be seen in our waters when they no longer function as a ferry transport. Converting the Penang ferry into a restaurant, floating museum, and pleasure cruises is just not the same. This detracts from the heritage value and historic nostalgia of continuing the iconic ferry service so beloved by Penangites as Malaysians.

As a non-local, Wee will never understand that the Penang ferry service is part of Penang’s heritage and close to the hearts of Penangites. Penangites will “repay” PN and Wee Ka Siong for their contribution in terminating the iconic Penang Ferry Service that no longer transport vehicles.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Thursday, 24th June 2021