Budget 2021 of RM322.5 billion and economic stimulus packages totalling RM380 billion inadequate to prevent the 2021 projected GDP by World Bank to slip to 4.5% and requires a fresh injection of RM45 billion in financial aid

The World Bank’s latest projection of Malaysia’s GDP growth for 2021 to slip to 4.5 % as compared to the Finance Ministry’s earlier 6-7.5%, is another sign of spiralling drop of public and international confidence in the PN’s government ability to manage the economy. Despite spending RM380 billion in various economic stimulus packages since last year, to lift the economy out of the recession and battle the COVID-19 pandemic, it has failed to make any significant economic impact. This RM380 billion, including the latest RM40 billion Permerkasa Plus for the current total lockdown, does not include the record RM322.5 billion allocated for the 2021 Budget.

The basic problem with these economic stimulus packages is that the direct fund injection is too small. For instance, the RM40 billion Pemerkasa Plus financial package has a mere RM5 billion in direct cash injection. This RM5 billion in direct cash injection pales into comparison to the RM1 billion in daily economic losses estimated by the Finance Ministry for the current total lockdown.

Economists Dr Paolo Casadio and Prof Geoffrey Williams had even estimated the total cost of the current full lockdown and the ensuing exit strategy under the 4-phase National Recovery Plan to be RM170 billion. What is required is a direct financial package of RM45 billion to be injected into the economy to stave off the RM1 billion daily losses and provide a small buffer against the expected RM170 billion in total losses. An additional RM45 billion in direct cash injection is far from the RM100 billion proposed to provide a glimmer of hope of achieving the 7.5% GDP growth for 2021 needed to get the economy back on track.

Malaysian workers and businesses, especially SMEs urgently need help, in the form of bank loan moratorium; rental, wage and utility subsidies; as well as grants. The SME Association of Malaysia disclosed that 100,000 SMEs closed last year and 50,000 more are expected to suffer the same fate. For workers the news is equally dire with unemployment still high at 4.6%(743,000) in April 2021 whilst youth unemployment between 15-24 is at 13.7%.

Casadio and Williams estimated that for the first quarter of 2021, another 2.4 million people were under-employed taking inferior jobs on lower pay, taking pay cuts or working on a short-term basis to survive financially. For more than 3.1 million people to be either fully unemployed or working for less pay, threatens the economic sustainability of our society. An increase in monthly welfare payments to RM1,000 to B40, including the unemployed, will make the difference.

The PN government must announce a whole-of-society economic stimulus package that can inject RM 45 billion to save jobs, businesses and economic livelihood of Malaysians. Following the likely extension of the current total lockdown movement control order (MCO) after June 28, since daily infections have not dropped to 4,000 for a consecutive 7 days, this RM45 billion financial aid package is desperately needed to assist distressed companies and displaced workers. Even PN cannot deny that the whole-of-government’s failure to contain COVID-19 has tragically led to Malaysia’s record number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and the ensuing economic recession.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 24th June 2021