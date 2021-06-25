The increase in suicides due to economic ruin caused by the Movement Control Order restrictions debunks Annuar Musa’s claim of PN’s success in managing the COVID-19 pandemic

Something is very wrong about the mentality of Cabinet Ministers in this failed PN government, when Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa can claim that the people are no longer afraid of Covid-19, is an indicator that the government has succeeded in managing the pandemic. The whole world, including National Geographic(NatGeo), described Malaysia’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic as a failure with a record number of daily infections and deaths.

As a result of the failed PN government response, the King had also taken the unprecedented move to call opposition party leaders for a one-to-one discussion on how to deal with the global pandemic, ensuing economic crisis and political instability. If the PN Ministers continues to defy facts and figures by regarding their management of the COVID-19 pandemic as a success, then PN government is not only dysfunctional and disconnected from reality, but Malaysia faces a dystopian future bereft of reason.

Such shocking remarks are more disturbing for me, after giving monetary aid to the grieving family of a man who committed suicide in Bagan(Butterworth) due to financial ruin, caused by the economic slowdown consequential to the MCO restrictions. Suicides have reason by more than 20%, and in Penang alone for the first five months alone, there were 53 deaths by suicide. The increase in suicides due to economic ruin caused by the MCO restrictions debunks Annuar Musa’s claim of PN’s success in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a forum organised by Harakah Daily, Annuar added that the people are not afraid of Covid-19, which means that some think this is not an outbreak. Such simplistic remarks are not only wrong but a perversion of science and data. Malaysians are so frightened by the horrendous 716,847 cumulative infections and a death toll of 4,721 that is higher than China, that they are desperately seeking vaccines by every means possible.

Everything the PN government has done has failed from enforcing MCO restrictions fairly without fear or favour, to early procurement and securing quick delivery of vaccines. There is no public confidence and trust in the PN government’s ability to manage the pandemic.

Annuar Musa’s spin of their disastrous failure as a success reminds us of the treacherous remark by Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali during the Slim state by-election on 23 August 2020. Azmin had stated that fortunately PN was in power because more Malaysians would have died from COVID-19 if PH was still the government.

Azmin obviously lied. On 23 August 2020, the cumulative death toll was 125 with 9,267 cases. As of 24 June 2021, the death toll has risen to 4,721 with a cumulative 716,847 cases. Since 23 August 2020, 4,596 more Malaysians have died from the PN government’s incompetent and mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, there is no apology nor remorse from Azmin for making such baseless and tasteless remarks.

Annuar Musa is obviously unfit to serve as Minister by ignoring the loss of lives directly from COVID-19, the loss of livelihood for millions of Malaysians from the ensuing economic recession, and those who lose their lives as a result of loss of livelihood.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Friday, 25th June 2021