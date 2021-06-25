1.5 million of senior citizens, people with disabilities and teachers are still waiting for their vaccine

Vaccination of port and cargo workers starts today while plans are underway to start the vaccination of e-hailing delivery riders by next month.



The intention is no doubt noble. But, let’s do a reality check.

On Monday, Khairy told us that some 930,087, or one-third of registered senior citizens, are still waiting for vaccines with about 253,719 to receive their first dose this week.

Yesterday, Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Rina Harun said about 19,000 out of 280,000, or 7% of people with disabilities who signed up for the vaccine, have been vaccinated. In other words, 261,000 or 93% of people with disabilities are still waiting for their vaccine.

At the same time, around 264,000 or 64% of teachers in government schools are yet to be vaccinated. This number does not include teachers in kindergartens and private schools.

1.5 million vaccines from these 3 groups alone, still waiting anxiously for their vaccine, despite being promised that they would be prioritised during phase 2 of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme.

Nonetheless, phase 4 of the NCIP has started on June 16 while Form 5 and Form 6 students will begin receiving their Covid-19 vaccination next month.

It is nice to promise more and more people that they will be prioritised. However, if the promise cannot be materialised, we will end up creating more anxiety and dissatisfaction.

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 25th June 2021