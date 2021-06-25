Orphanage caretakers and social workers are frontliners PN urged to include them into second phase of vaccination

Despite the challenges wrought by the pandemic, orphanage caretakers and social workers still consistently work to provide food, clothing, shelter, and even education to the orphans. Considering that they have to always be in close contact with the children, their health is of utmost importance. If one of them, unfortunately, contracts the virus, everyone in an orphanage would be infected as well.

A Malaysiakini report in 2019 stated that there are around 14,000 children living in orphanages or shelters provided by charity organisations. The report also said that there are probably more than 1,000 orphanages that are unregistered and cannot be found in the official list, thus involving as many as 50,000 children. Based on the statistics, it’s estimated that more than a thousand caretakers and social workers are currently working in orphanages nationwide. Therefore, the government must not overlook the community because they are at high risk of being infected by the Covid-19 virus.

For instance, an orphanage caretaker in Kajang, Selangor died of Covid-19 on 7th May. After that, 12 orphans were tested positive, and one of them even had to be admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment. Therefore, Perikatan Nasional (PN) should draw lessons from the tragedy by taking proactive measures to prevent orphanages from turning into new sources of clusters.

In the wake of a series of challenges, such as economic malaise and difficulties in making donations due to inter-state travel ban, I call upon the PN government to live by its “Prihatin Rakyat” slogan by looking into the matter seriously and providing immediate supplies to nursing homes, orphanages, centers for the disabled, and all centers of the kind nationwide. This will ensure that the abovementioned centers will not have to worry about their daily operations in the face of adversities.

Woo Kah Leong DAP PERAK ASSISTANT ORGANIZING SECRETARY

Media statement by Woo Kah Leong in Ipoh on Friday, 25th June 2021