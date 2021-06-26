#kerajaangagal139 – Zafrul would face censure if he could not resolve the problems of the contract doctors in two weeks

The Finance Minister, Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz would face censure if he could not resolve the problems of the contract doctors within two weeks.

Tengku had agreed to expedite solutions for the plight of contract medical officers, amid some doctors calling for a strike beginning July 1.

It is a reflection of the red tape, bureaucracy and indifference of the Cabinet that despite years of discussing the problems faced by house officers, medical officers and specialists, these problems remain unresolved.

Members of Parliament have received the open letter from the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Section concerning House Officers, Medical Officers and Specialists (Schomos) to all MPs on June 23 which highlighted the lack of job security and opportunities for career progression faced by junior contract doctors, as well as other outstanding issues.

Unless Tengku Zafrul can deliver on his promise to resolve the problems in the open letter to MP in two weeks, Members of Parliament should demand proper action from the Cabinet.

Already, there has been a severe lack of human resource in the public healthcare system for years, as shown by the high levels of burnout syndrome among healthcare workers, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is a problem which the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should give his personal attention and it is a reflection of his poor leadership that he had not done so.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 26th June 2021