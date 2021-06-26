The Attorney-General Idris Harun should not forget that he was appointed by the King according to the Federal Constitution and should not issue public statements which appear to “beliitle” the powers of the King

The Attorney-General Idris Harun should not forget that he was appointed by the King according to the Federal Constitution and should not issue public statements which appear to “beliitle” the powers of the King. By stressing that the King have no powers except to listen to the advice of Cabinet, Idris is siding with the Prime Minister to ignore the King’s Royal Command backed by the State Rulers, that Parliament be convened as soon as possible.

There is no doubt that Idris has shown his true colours as a political Attorney-General willing to do the Prime Minister’s bidding to fulfil political expediency as required. Idris has been subjected to public scrutiny for his perceived abuse of powers in withholding action and selective prosecution of politicians supporting and opposed to the Prime Minister.

Idris should not make a pretence that he is upholding the law when he is willing to make public his advice to the King as the government’s principal legal officer. This unprecedented move is highly inappropriate and irresponsible. Whilst Idris’ views can be disputed legally by other legal jurists, why is he making them public now?

After all, Idris did not publicize his views that the King should have listened to Cabinet’s advice when the King rejected the first request by Prime Minister Mahiaddin Md Yasin and Cabinet last year to declare an emergency. Idris’ public statement now clearly implies that the King was wrong to reject the Cabinet’s request for a first emergency then, but there was no public statement from him. What is the reason then for Idris sudden boldness against the King and state rulers?

There is no doubt that the PN government’s failure had caused the King to take the historic step to call up all leaders of political parties, including opposition leaders, for consultations. The King and the State Rulers have unequivocally stated that Parliament should be convened as soon as possible to discuss COVID-19 global pandemic following the record rise in infections and death toll, the economic recession as well as the various Emergency Ordinances issued under Emergency powers.

DAP urges the PN government not to marshal a whole-of-government effort against the King’s Royal Command, and that the King does not have the powers to convene Parliament but is the Cabinet prerogative. Such political recklessness can trigger a constitutional crisis which Malaysia can ill-afford now when facing multiple crises. PN must instead obey the King, State Rulers and the people demanding for Parliament to be convened as soon as possible and that the Emergency should not be extended beyond 1 August.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 26th June 2021