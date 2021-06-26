75 days to reconvene parliament after Royal Decree? Speakers of Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat publicly defied His Majestry Tuan Yang Di Pertuan Agong royal decree

It is well Known that His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has issued a royal decree on the 16th June for the government to reconvene Parliament sitting “secepat mungkin” (as soon as possible).

However, after waiting for nearly ten days, the statement issued yesterday by Speakers of Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat, Tan Sri Rais Yatim and Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun not only publicly defied His Majesty’s decree as the head of state, but also publicly undermine the role of parliament to provide check and balance on the exevutive arm, i.e the government.

Instead of respecting the Agong, it is shocking to see the Senate President and Speaker of Dewan Rakyat issued a joint statement yesterday stated that they need time to study the mechanism of how to reconvene Parliament sitting and it is expected the sitting will only happen early September, which means it may be 75 days after Agong issued his decree on 16/6/21.

The decision by the Perikatan Nasional government to establish a special committee to study on the mechanism how to reconvene parliament including a hybrid Parliament is highly irresponsible, causing inordinate delay dan also regarded as a dark moment in Malaysia history. It is obvious the Perikatan government has suffered from “parliament phobia”.

It is much regretted to note that not only has the PN government adopted an irresponsible “dragging and dodge” attitude towards His Majesty’s Tuan Yang Di Pertuan Agong’s decree to reconvene parliament as soon as possible, the establishment of a “special committee” to study how to reconvene parliament was also unprecedented and uncalled for.

This is the first time such committee has been established to study on how to reconvene parliament since the country gain independence in 1957 while the constitution and standing order has been established more than half a century ago.

The statement by Speakers of Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat, Tan Sri Rais Yatim and Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun that parliament would not be convened until the end of August or September at the earliest has brought disrepute & undermined the role & function of parliament institution especially when our country is suffering from covid pandemic and many are crying out for help.

If Parliament sitting only start on the 1st of September, it means that it is 75 days from the date of His Majesty decree which may be another embarassing world record for the Perikatan government.

Let’s not forget when Perikatan Nasional staged a coup deta vide the infamous Sheraton Move, they have even convened meeting at 3am in the morning and seized power through the backdoor. So on what basis the people of Malaysia has to wait another 75 days just to reconvene parliament?

It is plain & obvious Article 11 of Dewan Rakyat’s standing order stipulates that the notice period to convene parliament is not more than 28 days. The speaker only needs to issue a notice of up to 28 days to all MPs for parliament to reconvene. However, Perikatan government wants to form a committee to study how to reconvene parliament. Are they treating the people as fools?

It is worthy to note that online polls shows that 98% of the people support the Royal decree and want the parliament to reconvene the soonest possible and such public opinion shall be given due respect.

I have received an oral invitation from the Speaker of parliament Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun to attend the special committee meeting on 5th July. I will bring the voice of the people and request parliament to be reconvened before the emergency ends on the 1st August so that the proclamation of emergency and emergency ordinance can be debated pursuant to Article 150(3) of the Federal constitution.

Nga Kor Ming Pakatan HARAPAN’s representative to Hybrid Parliament special committee & MP for Teluk Intan

Media statement by Nga Kor Ming in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 26th June 2021