No cosmetic stimulus package but must comprise automatic bank loan moratoriums with interest waivers and a minimum RM 45 billion fund injection to offset the expected economic losses of RM170 billion incurred from the MCO total lockdown

The PN government has finally bowed to pressure from the public and opposition MPs, following Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s announcement of a bank loan moratorium and Employee Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals via the i-Sinar facility. However, the forthcoming 8th economic stimulus package to be unveiled next week, must not be cosmetic in nature but must comprise an automatic bank loan moratorium with interest waivers until the end of the year, and a minimum RM45 billion fund injection to offset the expected economic losses of RM170 billion incurred from the current Movement Control Order(MCO) total lockdown.

The PN government has refused to admit the current MCO total lockdown will cost the economy RM170 billion beyond saying that the country will lose RM1 billion daily. Even this low estimate of RM1 billion daily economic loss estimate, will soon exceed RM45 billion with the expected extension of the current total lockdown after 28 June.

One of the principal reasons the previous 7 economic stimulus packages totalling RM380 billion, introduced since last year by PN to offset the ensuing economic recession from the COVID-19 pandemic, failed to make any impact is due to the inadequate sum of direct funding. Of the RM380 billion, direct fiscal injections are estimated at a mere RM77.6 billion, grossly inadequate to deal with the hundreds of billions of ringgit in economic losses since the first MCO 1.0 total lockdown.

The government had refused to grant an automatic bank loan moratorium, except the top 20, that will benefit 8 million Malaysian companies and individuals. PH had proposed an automatic loan moratorium until the end of the year, except for the Top 20, and an injection of RM45 billion in financial aid as soon as possible to save jobs, economic livelihood, and businesses. Out of this RM45 billion, at least RM35 billion must be reserved to help struggling businesses, particularly the nearly 1 million SMEs that make up 98.5% of business establishments in Malaysia and contribute 39% to our country’s GDP in 2019.

The World Bank reported that the average Malaysian firm is less equipped to face a crisis like Covid-1 compared to their regional peers, with less cash in hand of 4.9 months cash flow available, which is lower than Indonesia 9.5 months and Vietnam’s 5.9 months. The World Bank added that 60% of firms are either in arrears or at risk of falling into arrears within the next six months.

That is why an automatic bank loan moratorium accompanied by interest waivers until the end of the year is so necessary. The banking industry can definitely afford such a moratorium with interest waiver after recording healthy after-tax profits of RM32.3 billion in 2019, RM23 billion in 2020 and also during the first quarter of this year.

A survey by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives on June 4 said more than 90% of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) risked closure, with 54% saying they could only survive three to six months and 72% expecting to suffer losses. The SME Association of Malaysia disclosed that 100,000 SMEs closed last year and 50,000 more are expected to suffer the same fate from the current total lockdown.

The PN government must urgently provide financial help of RM35 billion in the form of rental, wage and utility subsidies; hiring and wage incentives to create new jobs as well as grants. Increasing monthly welfare payments to RM1,000 for the B40 and the unemployed will cost RM6 billion until the end of the year, a social safety net protecting unemployed and workers with cash flow problems. An extra RM4 billion funding to help hire more doctors and nurses as well as reinforcing the health support system to fight COVID-19 and ramp up vaccination.

In this regard, DAP supports the Malaysian Medical Association concerns about a government proposal placing new medical graduates on permanent establishment in the Health Ministry that appears to discriminate against non-bumiputras. To win the battle against COVID-19, a whole-of society effort is required that needs to mobilise all trained health workers regardless of race, religion or socio-economic background.

Since the PN government admits that COVID-19 is endemic and will not go away even after herd immunity is achieved, the country needs more doctors, nurses and trained health workers. The extra RM 4 billion will enable all to be employed. At a time when the entire nation should unite together to win the battle against COVID-19, introducing the divisive and toxic rhetoric of race and religion will only jeopardise the effort to save lives and livelihoods.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 27th June 2021