kerajaangagal146 – The Cabinet tomorrow will decide whether there will be a full-blown constitutional crisis as the Yang di Pertuan Agong has made it crystal clear as to what he meant by “as soon as possible”

The Cabinet tomorrow will decide whether there will be a full-blown constitutional crisis as the Yang di Pertuan Agong has made it crystal clear as to what he meant by “as soon as possible”.

After meeting Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun, his deputies Azalina Othman Said and Mohd Rashid Hasnon, Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim and his deputy Mohamad Ali Mohamad at Istana Negara this morning, the Yang di Pertuan Agong reiterated that Parliament should be convened “as soon as possible” as he wishes to see the emergency proclamation and emergency ordinances debated in Parliament, in accordance to Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution.

If Parliament is convened after emergency is ended on August 1, then it becomes academic and purposeless to debate the emergency proclamation and the emergency ordinances for emergency would have ended.

After the Yang di Pertuan Agong’s meeting with the presiding officers of Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara today, there is no question as to the meaning of “as soon as possible” intended by the Yang di Pertuan Agong and the Rulers at the Conference of Rulers special meeting on June 16.

Any Cabinet Minister who still doubt as to what the Yang di Pertuan Agong meant, and thought it could extend to the convening of Parliament in September, October or indefinitely is a fool or an imbecile, and is not fit to continue to be in the Cabinet and Malaysians as a whole have the right to demand his or her resignation as a Minister as he or she does not have the necessary IQ to be in the Cabinet.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (3) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 29th June 2021