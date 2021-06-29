Give Malaysians the same opportunity as industries under PIKAS to pay operational cost of RM 45 per dose for early vaccination

Prime Minister Mahiaddin Md Yasin announced an extra RM1 billion to purchase COVID-19 vaccines and finance related costs in his Pemulih package yesterday, making the total cost of purchasing and implementing the immunisation program at RM6 billion. PN government should make the RM 6 billion spent count, by allowing Malaysians who can afford to pay the operational cost at RM45 per dose, to secure the vaccines to help speed up the country’s vaccination rate.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mustapa Mohamed has apologised for breaching the standard operating procedure (SOP) against open dining, in a café in his parliamentary constituency of Jeli. Mustapa is not the first Minister to have publicly violated their own SOPs as he is following other Cabinet Ministers like Azmin Ali, Annuar Musa, Zuraida Kamaruddin and the infamous Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali as well as countless Deputy Ministers. Even the Prime Minister was caught breaking the SOP for not wearing a mask.

The failure of both the total lockdown Movement Control Order(MCO) and the Emergency to contain and check the record rise in COVID-19 infections and death toll, is due to the failure of the government to comply with the MCO restrictions, policy flip-flops and COVID-19 SOP U-turns as well as double-standards in enforcement between VIPs and the rakyat. Since the PN government has totally and utterly failed to manage the pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis, vaccination is the only solution.

Despite the increased vaccination rates there are still demands for vaccines like in Penang when they are daily fluctuations in vaccinations. In June 27th there were only 3,009 vaccinations in Penang, No. 11 out of 16 “state locations” before rising up to No. 4 with 12,325 vaccinations on 28th June. For this reason, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin should intervene with the Ministry of International Trade & Industry to give Malaysians the same opportunity as industries under the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas) to obtain vaccines early by paying operational costs at RM45 per dose.

Khairy said that the government is providing the vaccines free of charge and the company bears the operational cost of the vaccination charge by ProtectHealth. Ordinary Malaysians who can afford are willing to pay the operational cost of RM45 per dose to secure the vaccines free of charge. ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth) was set up under the Ministry of Health (MOH) on December 19, 2016 and is a non-profit company which coordinates, administers and manages initiatives related to financing healthcare services.

If companies can get vaccines early to immunise their workers early, including foreign workers, by paying an operational cost of RM45 per dose then Malaysians should also be given the same opportunity to purchase the vaccines. Failure to do so would give rise again to negative criticisms of differing treatment by the PN government on Malaysians.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 29th June 2021