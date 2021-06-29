CITF Johor must explain why Johor only administered 8,633 doses of vaccine yesterday and if 190,000 RTK-Antigen Test Kits promised by the Johor State Government have been used in any targeted testing

Vaccination of COVID-19 vaccine reached more than 20 thousands doses per day on 14/6, 15/6 and 17/6 in Johor, whereby we managed to administer 20,529, 20,541 and 20,456 doses of vaccines respectively.

However, instead of seeing continuous improvement, we are now witnessing the reverse.

In the previous week, i.e. from June 15 to June 21, an average of 16,632 doses of vaccine were administered daily.

However from June 22 to June 28, an average of 14,285 doses of vaccine were administered daily, with 8,633 doses administered yesterday, the lowest within the past 14 days.

Does Johor have sufficient vaccine supply? Why the silence of CITF Johor and Johor Government?

Not only that, Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad has previously announced that under the Johor Ihsan Economic Stimulus Package 3.0, the state government would be purchasing 190,000 RTK-Antigen test kits to support the targeted screening effort. What is the progress of this targeted screening effort because the screening conducted nationwide has reduced from 120 thousands per day to lately 60 to 70 thousands per day. Have the RTK-Antigen test kits promised by the Johor State Government been used in targeted testing in Johor?

Community testing is very crucial at the moment because even though we only recorded 5,293 and 5,911 news cases yesterday and the day before, the positive rate was as high as 8.55% and 8.34%. It is even higher than May 29, the day we recorded 9,020 new cases which was also the highest in history, as on that day, the positive rate was 7.13%.

Now our government extends MCO to an infinitive period. Extending full MCO again and again, without any concrete plan to expedite the vaccination process and mass testing, is insanity and sheer irresponsibility!

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 29th June 2021