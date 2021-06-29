Gerakan has become a party without ideas and is trying distract Penangites from the failures of Perikatan Nasional

Gerakan has become a party without ideas and is trying distract Penangites from the failures of Perikatan Nasional which Gerakan is now a component party. I would like to tell Gerakan especially Gerakan Penang to stop distracting and start helping the people who are now suffering because of the failures of PN. First, PN failed to get the Covid-19 infections under control and now they failed to help so many in economical trouble because of the continuous lockdown. What is Gerakan’s plans for that? Will they pressure the Prime Minister or just keep quiet like they always do?

Gerakan Penang must also remember that Penang had carried out various reclamation projects in the past before 2008 when it was led by Gerakan. Part of Bayan Lepas FIZ and Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway are built on reclaimed land. Have they now become hypocrites?

Now, when Penang has lesser land compared to the past, and the Penang State Government is planning for Penang’s survival by initiating the PSI project, Gerakan wants to sabotage the development plan. Already the whole Malaysia is in economical trouble and yet Gerakan is sabotaging further.

Even though there is not enough industrial land on mainland and island, Gerakan still insists to cancel the long term development plan of building the PSI. The once progressive Gerakan has now become anti-development.

The answer is very simple, Gerakan and their allies in Penang Forum or Perikatan Forum wants to deliver Penang to PN. They do not care whether Penang survives or not, it is all about politics to them.

Lee Chun Kit SA for Pulau Tikus

Media statement by Lee Chun Kit in Penang on Tuesday, 29th June 2021