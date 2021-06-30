Bank loan moratorium that is not interest-free is a “cosmetic financial placebo” that will have negligible impact on banks’ earnings and not reduce lending costs for borrowers

The 6 months automatic bank loan moratorium is meaningless when it is not interest-free and extended only to individuals, but not companies. In fact, a bank loan moratorium that is not interest-free is a “cosmetic financial placebo” that will have negligible impact on banks’ earnings and thereby not reduce lending costs for borrowers. Some analysts had estimated that the worst impact to earnings would be between 0% to 6% for most banks.

How then does the PN government’s waiver of compounded interest and late penalty fees, really help borrowers paying the same interest costs whilst struggling to survive with almost no income? Not extending the bank loan moratorium automatically to companies, especially SMEs, will also not help to save jobs, businesses and economic livelihood during the current economic recession.

Unlike the first loan moratorium last year, interest for hire-purchase loans is not waived. Credit card balances are not covered under the moratorium, but instead refinanced into term loans without affecting the interest payable. There is no extra savings for credit card holders and hire purchase borrowers. If banks earnings are affected minimally or none at all, then the benefit to borrowers is a mirage and inconsequential.

Whilst a loan moratorium is a deferment of loan repayment, the banking industry should be willing to take a “hair-cut” on their rather healthy profits. The banking industry can afford to do so after recording healthy after-tax profits of RM32.3 billion in 2019 and more than RM23 billon in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and recession.

For 2021, banks continue to register good profits with Malayan Banking Bhd 1st quarter net profit rising by 16.71% to RM2.39 billion, from RM2.05 billion last year. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd reported the highest 1st quarter after-tax profits in their history of RM2.46 billion compared to RM507.93 million in the first quarter of last year.

The PN government should not be an accessory to banks getting away from their corporate social responsibility. PN should be helping the rakyat by directing the banks to share their profits and waive interest for the 8 million companies and individual borrowers who are qualified for this bank loan moratorium.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Wednesday, 30th June 2021