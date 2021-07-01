kerajaangagal150: Malaysia must get out of the trajectory of a failed state just as we got ourselves out of the trajectory of a kleptocracy in the 14th General Election in 2018

Malaysia ended June 2021 with quite a disastrous bang – we overtook Jordan and now ranked No. 35 among nations with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases with 751,979 cases and 5,170 deaths from Covid-19.
We will next overtake Japan, ranked No. 34, presently with 798,159 Covid-19 cases and 14,740 Covid-19 deaths well before the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for July 23 – August 8, 2021.
At the rate of current Covid-19 infections in Malaysia, we will overtake Japan before the middle of July.
At present, there are three countries with over 800,000 Covid-19 cases and two countries with over 900,000 cases.
If the present rate of Covid-19 infection in Malaysia is not checked, we will join the “million club of nations” with over one million Covid-19 cases to mark our 64th National Day on August 31, 2021.
Is this what we want?
Is it possible to pull Malaysia back from the brink of deep polarisation along racial and religious lines because of lies, fake news and hate speech and for Malaysia to become a great nation?
Is it possible to save Malaysia from the perdition of the Covid-19 pandemic?
It has been said that Malaysians must choose whether they want to become cow herders or pig herders.
Malaysians do not want to be cow herders or pig herders but want to be a great nation on the cutting edge of technology, leveraging on the best values from the four great civilisations which meet in confluence in Malaysia – to build a world top class nation.
It is a great fallacy that the political choice before Malaysians is whether to be cow herders or pig herders.
But increasingly, we are showing the marks of a failed state, as illustrated by the following:
Malaysians must lift ourselves out of the trajectory of a failed state, and this is possible just as we had lifted ourselves out of the trajectory of a kleptocracy in the 14th General Election in 2018.
I have called for a one or two years of political moratorium and a “Win the War Against Covid-19 Pandemic” (WACOP) coalition at all levels of Malaysian society to save the country from the devastation in lives, economic losses and societal damages of the pandemic.
We must find the political will and ingenuity to remove all factors which undermine the national objective to reverse the tides of defeat and to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The #kerajaangagal, #“Kita Jaga Kita”, #KerajaanBodoh, “#BenderaPutih, #PMCirit(Diarrhoea PM) and #KerajaanCirit (Diarrhoea government) hashtag campaigns on the social media are a reflection of the deep sense of frustration, anger, disappointment, hopelessness and even despair at a government which has lost its way with the Covid SOP flip-flops, U-turns and double-standards and the selfish pursuit of self-interests instead of the national good.
We must restore a sense of national purpose and mission starting with a winning strategy to win the long, invisible but lethal war against the Covid-19 pandemic, comprising the following elements:
There must be a new start in the war against Covid-19 pandemic where all political and other differences are temporarily put aside so that the country can win the war against the coronavirus to save lives, livelihoods and the country’s economic future.
It must be a WACOP coalition of the Malaysian society, regardless of race, religion, region or politics, that can reach and provide help to every vulnerable Malaysian who needs help and end the shocking statistics of an average of four suicide cases every day for the first three months of the year – and most of all, end the spiral of fatalities from the Covid-19 pandemic.