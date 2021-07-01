Cameron Highlands’s Kailan Tringkap Cluster: Three major mistakes by the government

Since the outbreak of the Kailan Tringkap Cluster was identified more than a week ago, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 100. However, the government still hasn’t taken emergency measures thus far, such as providing appropriate medical care and setting up a quarantine office.

Ironically, Covid-19 patients from other districts have been sent to a hotel in Cameron Highlands for quarantine purposes. Therefore, the government’s response is perceived by the local patients and residents as practicing double standards, which is utterly unfair and inhumane.

This article discusses the three (3) major mistakes made by the government in dealing with the cluster related to the agricultural area in Cameron Highlands.

1. Inefficient Mass Screening

From June 23 onwards, the number of cases of Kailan Tringkap Cluster recorded is as follows: 38 cases (June 23), 14 cases (June 25), 21 cases (June 26), 13 cases (June 27), 17 cases (June 28), and 14 cases (June 29). Given that the Tringkap village is small and has a population of fewer than 2,000 people, the total number of confirmed cases numbered 117 is an alarming sign that the situation is hanging by a thread now.

Judging from the number of daily cases, one might think that the pandemic situation in Tringkap is erupting and cannot be halted. However, the actual situation on the ground is that all employees of farms in Jalan Ulu Tringkap are undergoing quarantine since June 23. Nevertheless, due to insufficient manpower and resources, the District Health Office only completed its first round of screening after five days. Such a disappointing inefficiency made it possible for some potential patients to slip through the screening, thus allowing the virus to spread to nearby farms and the community.

Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) must be implemented in coordination with mass screening and mobilization for contact tracing, quarantine, and screening to be successful. Without the necessary measures in place, implementing EMCO is like moving all over the place without direction. In the end, the people’s livelihood will definitely be devastated, yet the pandemic might still be looming over the affected area. Take China, for example- the China’s Government will conduct mass screenings every two days in its pandemic-stricken areas in order to completely suppress the pandemic.

However, as the District Health Office is facing manpower and resources shortages, it can only perform screenings based on risk assessment, and thus unable to test all residents in the EMCO area. Apart from failing to break the chain of infection, such a measure also causes an unnecessary delay in resuming agricultural activities, which completely destroys the farmers’ livelihoods.

Also, even though the government declared a state of emergency, it has never exercised the power granted by the Emergency Ordinance by consolidating the manpower and resources from all government departments to assist the District Health Offices in carrying out mass screenings and testings.

All levels of governments should fully utilise their resources and mustn’t leave the District Health Office stranded to fight the war alone. Otherwise, the District Health Offices will have to carry out testing, sanitization, tracking the virus, quarantine and treatment, as well as raising public awareness all on its own.

Hence, the state of emergency seems to be used to battle against political opponents instead of the virus.

2. Failed to Set Up Medical Centre and Quarantine Centre

First, I must emphasize that I have never opposed bringing Covid-19 patients from other areas to Cameron Highlands for quarantine purposes. In fact, since last year, the government has cooperated with a local hotel to turn it into a quarantine centre for patients from other districts.

I wholeheartedly welcome such a measure. For more than a year, the government has prohibited interstate and interdistrict travel again and again. Given that the hotel businesses are severely affected, many hotel operators are actually willing to collaborate with the government by turning their hotels into quarantine centres to solve their financial woes and assist the government in curbing the pandemic.

Ever since Jalan Ulu Tringkap was blockaded on June 23, all patients have been instructed to be quarantined in their respective farms. However, as eight days have passed, the government is still using all sorts of excuses for the delay in getting a suitable quarantine centre. On the other hand, in merely less than three days, a group of patients from Bentong are arranged to travel to Cameron Highlands for quarantine purposes. [1][2] How can the local residents ever accept the differential treatment?

It is crystal clear that the so-called “reasons” given by the government are nothing but lies and excuses. On the contrary, the government can prepare quarantine centres immediately whenever it intends to do. The EMCO in Tringkap is, therefore, a testimony to double standards hideously adopted by the government in dealing with the cluster in the Cameron Highlands’ agricultural area.

When close to a hundred patients are still quarantined in their farms, it certainly will expose the patients to mortal danger. Another foreseeable outcome is that the government will delay the reopening of farms for as long as possible. Unfortunately, because all agricultural activities are halted, farmers can only watch in tears as their vegetables gradually wither.

3. Slow Vaccination for Agricultural Sector

Given that agriculture is an essential sector that produces food, farmers still have to work as usual when the pandemic rages on, and thus their risk of exposure to Covid-19 is relatively higher. Hence, the government should launch vaccination programmes and speed up vaccination for farmers, for instance, by incorporating the agricultural sector into the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (PIKAS). By taking the initiative, the government can ensure that the agricultural sector can operate without disruptions and prevent food shortages that will send shock waves through the consumer market.

Even though the Ministry of Agriculture promised to bring forward the proposal to the Cabinet for further discussion, we have not heard any latest news from the ministry since then. Given that agriculture is one of the most crucial sectors of a country, the government should treat the manufacturing and agricultural sectors equally instead of perceiving the farmers’ lives as something worthless.

Due to the worsening pandemic situation in Cameron Highlands, I urge the government to conduct frequent mass screenings during the EMCO period to ensure that no potential patients can slip through screenings. At the same time, it must identify a suitable location to place more than a hundred patients from Tringkap, who are now staying at their respective houses or farms. Also, the government must open up the PIKAS programme for the agricultural sector.

Only with these three measures in place, the government can truly break the chains of infection and prevent other agricultural areas nationwide from falling into the endless cycle of lockdowns. This will ensure that the agricultural activities can operate safely and smoothly.

As human lives are at stake, the government must not procrastinate!

[1] https://www.facebook.com/pahang.gov/posts/1248400162266880

[2] https://youtu.be/bCC3jCWC41M

Chiong Yoke Kong DAPSY DEPUTY CHAIRMAN & SA FOR TANAH RATA

Media statement by Chiong Yoke Kong in Cameron Highlands on Thursday, 1st July 2021